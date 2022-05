With three circular trophies, The Kid Laroi was the big winner Tuesday night (May 3) at the 2022 APRA Music Awards in Melbourne. The Kid (real name Charlton Howard) had a breakthrough for the books in 2021, earning No. 1 singles and albums in the U.S. and in his homeland, Australia. The plaudits flowed through the year with ARIA Awards and NIMAs, and the breakthrough songwriter win at the 2021 APRAs, where he was the youngest winner on the night.

