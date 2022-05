The Minnesota Vikings own about $12 million in cap space as of May 4th, 2022, which ranks 20th in NFL for money available. A significant portion of that sum will be needed to sign the 2022 NFL Draft class and undrafted free agents. If new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah wants to bolster the depth chart with big-name free agents, he’ll likely have to restructure the existing deals of players like Eric Kendricks and Dalvin Cook. And so far in his tenure, he’s done so with Harrison Smith and Adam Thielen.

