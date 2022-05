Alec Bohm continues to hit, but on Tuesday his defense cost the Phillies dearly in a 6-4 loss to the visiting Texas Rangers. Bohm, who had converted 41 consecutive defensive chances since his three-error game against the Mets on April 11, failed to make two plays in the Rangers' decisive three-run sixth inning. The first was ruled an error, the second an infield single. He was indecisive on the first and double-clutched both, resulting in both runners barely crossing first base safely.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO