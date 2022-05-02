Maryland Bound Plane Makes Emergency Landing In New Jersey

A Maryland-bound plane made an emergency landing in New Jersey after the cockpit became filled with smoke, officials said.

The single-engine Piper PA-32 departed from Norwood Regional Airport in Norwood, Mass., and was headed toward Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg, the FAA said.

The plane landed safely around 11 a.m. in Teterboro after the pilot reported smoke in the cockpit, authorities said.

The FAA is conducting the investigation.