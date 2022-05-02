Maryland Bound Plane Makes Emergency Landing In New Jersey

Two people walked away unscathed after his plane crashed on the Jersey Shore Sunday, May 1, as first reported by the Lakewood Scoop. The single-engine Cessna 172 crashed at Ocean County Airport in Bayville around 6 p.m., the FAA said in a release. The aircraft had departed from Old Bridge Airport in Englishtown.
A New York man has claimed a "$1,000 A Day For Life" lottery prize from a ticket purchased in the Hudson Valley.Osman Antonio Calderon Linarte, of Brooklyn, claimed the top prize from the Sunday, March 27, CASH4LIFE drawing, New York Lottery announced on Monday, May 2.NY Lottery reported that the w…
Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
A small plane crashed Sunday night in Bayville. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a single engine Cessna 172 crashed around 6 p.m. at Ocean County Airport in Bayville after taking off from Old Bridge Airport in Englishtown. The FAA says there were two people on the plane. There is...
Ten days after a deer caused a crash, a seat-belted passenger— who was a mother of four— has died, authorities say. Richard E.A. Ditzler, 40, of Middletown, swerved to avoid a deer that ran in front of his 2009 Ford Escape on Manada Bottom Road in East Hanover Township at about 3:11 p.m. on Sunday, Apr. 3, state police say.
A North Carolina man was caught impersonating someone else while driving a Jaguar in Pennsylvania, police say. Jayquan Edwards, 25, of Oxford, NC, was behind the wheel of a Jaguar with a “counterfeit temporary license plate and heavy window tint” when Lower Allen Township police spotted the car on the 1200 block of Lower Allen Drive around 3 p.m. on Jan. 2, the department said in a release.
A 17- weeks pregnant 13-year-old girl from central Pennsylvania has gone missing, authorities say. Roxanne Rodriguez previously had been seen near the 500 block of Mall Road in Swatara Township on Apr. 26 at 3:13 p.m., according to a release from Pennsylvania state police citing the Dauphin County District Attorney's office's criminal investigation unit.
A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
A pair of brothers from Newark have been arrested in the murder of a local grandmother celebrating her birthday, authorities announced.Jonathan Ritchie, 21, of Newark and Josiah Ritchie, 19, killed Debra Derrick, 63, who was celebrating her birthday and that of her late twin sister when she was sho…
Beloved mother of two and New Jersey college student Avinique Sabree Marshall-Bethea died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 19. She was 28. Born in Trenton, Avinique grew up in Lawrence and Ewing and graduated from Lawrence High School, her obituary says. Avinique later earned an Associate’s Degree from Rowan University and...
A man and woman were charged after a traffic stop on the NJ Turnpike led to the discovery of more than 400 bricks of heroin and cocaine, authorities announced. Dionys Rivas, 33, had just exited the New Jersey Turnpike at exit 7A in Robbinsville Township in a white Acura TL when he was stopped on Tuesday, April 7, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
Dunkin' Donuts is again being sued by a New Jersey resident purportedly burned by hot coffee. This time, though, the alleged victim is blaming a faulty cupholder, NJ Advance Media reports. Samantha Picklo suffered second- and third-degree burns when the coffees that a worker placed in the cardboard drink holder...
A home invader who got naked and jumped into a woman's shower—while she was in it— is being sought by the police in Somerset County. The Hillsborough Township police received a 9-1-1 call reporting a sexual offense in the area of Andria Avenue at approximately 10:18 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Hillsborough Township, according to a release by the police.
Nearly 600 pounds of marijuana, 3.5 ounces of cocaine, two weapons and nearly $158,000 in cash were seized during a drug bust along the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The investigation focused on the distribution of cocaine, marijuana, and pain medication laced with fentanyl in the Ocean and Mercer County areas, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.
A third suspect wanted in a New Jersey murder case was nabbed by US Marshals agents in North Carolina, authorities said. Jose Branch, of Plainfield, was tracked down in Raleigh in connection with the March 1 shooting death of Steve Camino in North Plainfield, Acting Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart said. He...
A pair of Pennsylvania men who ran out of gas got a lift from police officers back to their dilapidated vehicle, then then police station after authorities found drugs and ammo in the car, they said. Lower Moreland officers were patrolling Philmont Avenue when they saw a silver Nissan Altima...
The death of a 41-year-old Bayonne woman who was ejected then run over by a tractor trailer last weekend on the New Jersey Turnpike has left those who knew her reeling. Olga Armijo was heading north in a Toyota Corolla when she was struck by a Honda Accord around 4:15 a.m. Sunday, April 24 near milepost 105.9 in Newark, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
A 20-year veteran of a local police force in Pennsylvania caused a deadly crash along Interstate 81 on Monday, Apr. 11, authorities say. The crash happened on I-81 southbound at mile marker 65.5, Susquehanna Township around 9 a.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. A 2007 Nissan Diesel...
A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
Details about the death of an inmate at a central Pennsylvania prison have been released by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.Joel Vanderpool, 39, of Towanda, was found unresponsive in his cell during staff rounds at State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill on Wednesday, May, 4, accordi…
