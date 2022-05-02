ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

RHOA’s Drew Sidora claims husband Ralph got a ‘MASSAGE’ from assistant as shocked fans beg star to divorce him

By Jorge Solis
 4 days ago

REAL Housewives of Atlanta's Drew Sidora has claimed that her husband, Ralph Pittman, got a massage from his female assistant as fans are begging the reality star to divorce him.

Drew, 37, opened up about her marriage struggles during the season 14 premiere of the Bravo series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h5lWq_0fQ5BX6e00
Real Housewives of Atlanta's Drew Sidora mentioned her husband Ralph Pittman's alleged affair during her workout session
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u6d3Y_0fQ5BX6e00
Ralph has been accused of shady behavior in his marriage in the past Credit: Bravo

During her workout session, the RHOA star mentioned she had to choose between "divorce or stay together."

She reportedly discovered messages on Ralph's phone.

In those messages, his female assistant said she could "come over" and give him "a massage."

Drew said: "Finding out my husband was getting close to his assistant was really hard for me."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vWW9n_0fQ5BX6e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15qDxF_0fQ5BX6e00

Ralph then told his side of the story and accused his wife of telling him to "fire" his assistant.

According to Ralph, his spouse told him: "If you don't fire her, you're going to have hell."

When Drew interrupted Ralph's conversation, she asked what he was talking about.

He replied: "We were just talking about just being happy."

She added: "Because we're happy right?" and laughed.

Later on, Ralph explained to Drew and her castmates that the apparent innocent massage only came because he "hurt" his back.

FANS GO OFF

Real Housewives fans were upset with the cheating allegations and claimed they could not trust Ralph to remain faithful.

One said: "Drew, your husband is a dog."

Another fan added: "Ralph is the absolute worst husband. He may be fine but I'm sorry, he's gotta go."

A third fan mentioned: "Drew, baby it's time for a divorce," as a one chimed in, "Ralph cheating again!?!"

"Ralph is still full of s**t," a commentator harshly added.

RALPH DISAPPEARED?

Back in December 2020, Drew claimed her husband had "disappeared for three days."

Drew also accused her hubby of spying on her and their kids in their "roller coaster" marriage.

The pair share son Machai and daughter named Aniya, while Ralph has a child from a previous marriage.

However, Ralph revealed to Mike Hill that he had to "just get out and just go" following the Covid-19 lockdown.

At her party, Drew revealed to her co-stars that she and Ralph have considered divorce multiple times.

She confessed at the time: "I've divorced my husband like every other day. My husband will say we're getting a divorce.

"Like we've said, 'Okay, we're going to get our own places, we're going to get lawyers.' I'm telling you for real, last week he left and didn't tell me where he was."

She continued: "He was gone for like, three days. My husband is a runner, so he likes to go and he doesn't want to answer anybody."

When Ralph admitted that he had left Georgia, Drew responded: "If there's an emergency or anything that happens, I should know where my husband is.

"We all thought you were downstairs. I got you dinner, I'm banging on the door."

She concluded: "How do I not know my husband left the house?"

SEASON 14 NEWBIES

After the departures of Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey, the popular reality show added new cast members for the fourteenth season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V6fqH_0fQ5BX6e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b2PNf_0fQ5BX6e00

The show has added Sanya Richards-Ross, Marlo Hampton, and Sheree Whitfield.

Kandi Burress, 45, told the outlet: "Now, we got new blood on the show. Everybody is just different."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F7Csl_0fQ5BX6e00
Fans have been begging for Drew to 'divorce' Ralph Credit: Bravo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GJ6by_0fQ5BX6e00
The couple share two kids, while Drew has one child from a previous relationship Credit: INSTAGRAM/drewsidora
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XUFvA_0fQ5BX6e00
Drew and Ralph have had marriage issues in the past Credit: INSTAGRAM/drewsidora

Comments / 0

