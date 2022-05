COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - I’m pretty all we’ve talked about is fire danger for the past month and a half. We’re FINALLY getting some moisture to help ease that burden after Colorado Springs’ driest April ever recorded. In fact, we go all the way back to last monsoon season and we can see just how dry it has been the last 9 months. Since August 1st, the Colorado Springs Airport has only measured 3.05″ of water through May 1st - that includes rain and all the snow (after the snow is melted down). It’s the 2nd driest we’ve seen on record, and the driest since 1949-1950.

