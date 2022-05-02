ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ransom County, ND

Flood Warning issued for Ransom by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Effective: 2022-05-04 21:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Montgomery THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL GILES...SOUTHWESTERN CRAIG AND NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible this afternoon & evening

(WOWK) — Strong to severe storms are projected to develop on Tuesday as warm air sets up ahead of a cold front in our area. The model images in the slideshow below give you a sense of the overall picture of what will take place. The overall highest chance for severe storms is in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
County
Ransom County, ND
State
North Dakota State
City
Lisbon, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grayson, Smyth, Wythe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 15:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Grayson; Smyth; Wythe The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Smyth County in southwestern Virginia Wythe County in southwestern Virginia North central Grayson County in southwestern Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 340 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Crockett, or over Speedwell, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wytheville Max Meadows Speedwell Fort Chiswell Cripple Creek Crockett and Ivanhoe. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
#Flood#Sheyenne River#Crest
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for South Central Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 20:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: South Central Elko County WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING The winds have diminished this evening and therefore the wind advisory will be allowed to expire.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 23:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pottawatomie; Seminole The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Oklahoma Little River near Tecumseh affecting Seminole and Pottawatomie Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Little River near Tecumseh. * WHEN...From this evening to early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Near bankfull flows occur along the river and downstream of Lake Thunderbird... from near Macomb in Pottawatomie County to near Bowlegs in western Seminole County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.7 feet. - Forecast...The Little River is expected to fall to 4.5 feet Tuesday evening. - Action stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cullman, Lawrence, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 23:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cullman; Lawrence; Morgan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Cullman, southwestern Morgan and southeastern Lawrence Counties through 1130 PM CDT At 1105 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Arley, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Decatur, Cullman, Hartselle, Falkville, Baldwin, Vinemont, West Point, Eva, Crane Hill and Speake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Assumption, Iberville, St. James, Western Ascension by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Assumption; Iberville; St. James; Western Ascension A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Ascension, southwestern St. James, southeastern Iberville and Assumption Parishes through 1130 PM CDT At 1046 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pierre Part, or near Belle River, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Donaldsonville, Napoleonville, Supreme, Paincourtville and Belle Rose. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berrien, Colquitt, Cook, Tift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 18:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Berrien; Colquitt; Cook; Tift The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Cook County in south central Georgia Berrien County in south central Georgia Northeastern Colquitt County in south central Georgia Southeastern Tift County in south central Georgia * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 647 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Omega, or 11 miles south of Tifton, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Nashville, Adel, Sparks, Enigma, Omega, Lenox, Alapaha, Ellenton, Reed Bingham State Park, Eldorado, Massee, Glory, Flat Ford, Wagon Wheel, Weber, Cottle, Cook Co A/P, Cool Spring, Staunton and Berrien Co A/P. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Chouteau, Fergus by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-05 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Blaine; Chouteau; Fergus Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Fergus, southern Blaine, southeastern Hill and eastern Chouteau Counties through 1030 PM MDT At 929 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong winds from showers and thunderstorms along a line extending from 14 miles northeast of Parker School to 12 miles northeast of Roy. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hays, Lodge Pole, Lloyd and Cleveland. This includes the following highways Highway 191 between mile markers 84 and 87. Highway 2 between mile markers 429 and 445. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Tangipahoa, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Tangipahoa; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Tangipahoa and southwestern Washington Parishes through 1115 PM CDT At 1050 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Roseland, or near Amite, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Amite, Amite City, Roseland and Wilmer. This includes Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 45 and 55. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Christian, Greene, Stone, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 00:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Christian; Greene; Stone; Webster The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Christian County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Greene County in southwestern Missouri Northern Stone County in southwestern Missouri Southern Webster County in southwestern Missouri * Until 630 AM CDT Friday. * At 1227 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Nixa, Ozark, Highlandville, Rogersville, Seymour, Sparta, Crane and Fordland. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Comanche, Cotton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 23:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Comanche; Cotton The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Oklahoma East Cache Creek near Walters affecting Comanche and Cotton Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...East Cache Creek near Walters. * WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Some inundation of bottomlands may occur along and near the creek in southern Comanche County and Cotton County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.0 feet. - Forecast...The East Cache Creek is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0 feet tomorrow morning. - Action stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 21:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-06 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Los Angeles County Beaches; Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Malibu Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Malibu Coast, Los Angeles County Beaches and Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Very low visibility will create dangerous driving conditions. Roadways affected by dense fog include the Pacific Coast Highway and the 10, 105, 110, 405, 605, and 710 freeways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel may be affected at local airports. If flying via LAX International Airport or Long Beach Airport, please check with your airline for any delays or cancellations.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Linn, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Drive slowly when encountering heavy rain. Visibility will be reduced and hydroplaning could occur. Target Area: Linn; Livingston FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Missouri, including the following counties, Daviess, Linn MO, Livingston and Macon. * WHEN...Until 630 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1241 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Ponding of water on roadways could cause hydroplaning. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Chillicothe, Brookfield, Marceline, Bucklin, Meadville, Laclede, Linneus, Wheeling, Utica, Chula, Lock Springs, Spring Hill and Saint Catherine. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LINN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 15:58:00 Expires: 2022-05-07 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH 6AM SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6am Saturday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Although surf is expected to ease slightly this weekend, elevated trade-wind swell will continue to produce rough surf conditions along east reefs the next several days.
ENVIRONMENT

