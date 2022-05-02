Severe Weather Statement issued for Lynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Assumption; Eastern Ascension; Southern Livingston; St. James; Western Ascension Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of St. John The Baptist, eastern Ascension, St. James, northwestern St. Charles, north central Terrebonne, southeastern Livingston, south central Tangipahoa, northwestern Lafourche and eastern Assumption Parishes through 1230 AM CDT At 1126 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Whitehall to near Bayou Geneve. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Thibodaux, Napoleonville, Reserve, Laplace, Hahnville, Gramercy, Lutcher, Sorrento, French Settlement, Schriever, Montz, Garyville, Supreme, Raceland, Chackbay, Whitehall, Killona, Norco, Edgard and South Vacherie. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 183 and 214. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 18. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
