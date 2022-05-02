Severe Weather Statement issued for Jones by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 01:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. late tonight at 130 AM CDT. Target Area: Jasper The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Missouri Spring River at Carthage affecting Jasper County. For the Spring River Basin...including Baxter Springs, Waco, Carthage...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Spring River at Carthage. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, flood waters affect the railroad tracks along Civil War and High Streets. Flood waters rise to one to two feet in depth along High Street on the southeast side of Civil War Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 16.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:45 AM CDT Friday was 17.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight Friday night and continue falling to 5.2 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.6 feet on 04/26/2011. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

