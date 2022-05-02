ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carson, Gray, Hutchinson, Roberts by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-01 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bedford, Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bedford; Benton; Carroll; Cheatham; Davidson; Decatur; Dickson; Giles; Henderson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Jefferson, Lower Tangipahoa, Northern St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Jefferson; Lower Tangipahoa; Northern St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne; Western Orleans Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central St. John The Baptist, St. Charles, west central Orleans, southwestern St. Tammany, southeastern Tangipahoa, north central Lafourche and northwestern Jefferson Parishes through 115 AM CDT At 1216 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles southwest of Madisonville to near Schriever. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Slidell, Avondale, Metairie, Hahnville, Laplace, Marrero, Jefferson, Harahan, Westwego, Madisonville, Mathews, Montz, Lacombe, Luling, River Ridge, Boutte, Raceland, Ama and Destrehan. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 207 and 237. Interstate 12 between mile markers 70 and 80. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 4. Interstate 310 between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 610 between mile markers 1 and 4. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Assumption, Eastern Ascension, Southern Livingston, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Assumption; Eastern Ascension; Southern Livingston; St. James; Western Ascension Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of St. John The Baptist, eastern Ascension, St. James, northwestern St. Charles, north central Terrebonne, southeastern Livingston, south central Tangipahoa, northwestern Lafourche and eastern Assumption Parishes through 1230 AM CDT At 1126 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Whitehall to near Bayou Geneve. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Thibodaux, Napoleonville, Reserve, Laplace, Hahnville, Gramercy, Lutcher, Sorrento, French Settlement, Schriever, Montz, Garyville, Supreme, Raceland, Chackbay, Whitehall, Killona, Norco, Edgard and South Vacherie. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 183 and 214. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 18. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cullman, Lawrence, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 23:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cullman; Lawrence; Morgan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Cullman, southwestern Morgan and southeastern Lawrence Counties through 1130 PM CDT At 1105 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Arley, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Decatur, Cullman, Hartselle, Falkville, Baldwin, Vinemont, West Point, Eva, Crane Hill and Speake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Chouteau, Fergus by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-05 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Blaine; Chouteau; Fergus Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Fergus, southern Blaine, southeastern Hill and eastern Chouteau Counties through 1030 PM MDT At 929 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong winds from showers and thunderstorms along a line extending from 14 miles northeast of Parker School to 12 miles northeast of Roy. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hays, Lodge Pole, Lloyd and Cleveland. This includes the following highways Highway 191 between mile markers 84 and 87. Highway 2 between mile markers 429 and 445. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, East Cameron, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Acadia; East Cameron; Iberia; Lafayette; St. Landry; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Iberia, southeastern Cameron, Lafayette, central Acadia, Vermilion, northwestern St. Martin and southeastern St. Landry Parishes through 1115 PM CDT At 1051 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Carencro to 9 miles south of Rockefeller Wildlife Range. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lafayette, New Iberia, Crowley, Abbeville, Catahoula, Scott, Breaux Bridge, Rayne, Carencro, St. Martinville, Kaplan, Church Point, Gueydan, Arnaudville, Rockefeller Wildlife Range, Freshwater City, Forked Island, Intracoastal City, Avery Island and Pecan Island. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 78 and 127. Interstate 49 between mile markers 1 and 11. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ACADIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 23:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Montgomery; Wilson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Verdigris River at Independence affecting Wilson and Montgomery Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Verdigris River at Coffeyville affecting Montgomery County. For the Verdigris River...including Altoona, Independence, Coffeyville...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Verdigris River at Independence. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 32.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 34.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Verdigris River Independence 30.0 32.3 Thu 11 pm CD 21.4 13.5 12.4
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 23:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday by 1230 PM EDT. Target Area: Marquette The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Michigamme River near Republic affecting Marquette County. .Recent rainfall and upstream snowmelt has led to elevated water levels for the Michigamme River near Republic. However, river levels are beginning to fall slowly. For the Michigamme River...including Republic...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Elevated river levels caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Michigamme River near Republic. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.7 feet, Water begins to impact the yards of homes near Bengtson bridge on County Road LI in South Republic * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.3 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Action stage is 8.4 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 23:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pottawatomie; Seminole The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Oklahoma Little River near Tecumseh affecting Seminole and Pottawatomie Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Little River near Tecumseh. * WHEN...From this evening to early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Near bankfull flows occur along the river and downstream of Lake Thunderbird... from near Macomb in Pottawatomie County to near Bowlegs in western Seminole County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.7 feet. - Forecast...The Little River is expected to fall to 4.5 feet Tuesday evening. - Action stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for South Central Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 20:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: South Central Elko County WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING The winds have diminished this evening and therefore the wind advisory will be allowed to expire.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Fleming; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER FLEMING GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Central and Southeast Park County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet; Morgan County; North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County; Washington County FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK AND THE SOUTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS, PALMER DIVIDE AND ADJACENT PLAINS...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 214...216...240...241 244 THROUGH 247...AND 249 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 214, 216, 240, 241, 244, 245, 246, 247 and 249. * Timing...Saturday late morning into Saturday evening. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph. Strongest winds from Park and Jefferson Counties across the Palmer Divide area. * Relative Humidity...10 to 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly. Avoid outdoor activities that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.
BROOMFIELD, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berrien, Colquitt, Cook, Tift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 18:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Berrien; Colquitt; Cook; Tift The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Cook County in south central Georgia Berrien County in south central Georgia Northeastern Colquitt County in south central Georgia Southeastern Tift County in south central Georgia * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 647 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Omega, or 11 miles south of Tifton, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Nashville, Adel, Sparks, Enigma, Omega, Lenox, Alapaha, Ellenton, Reed Bingham State Park, Eldorado, Massee, Glory, Flat Ford, Wagon Wheel, Weber, Cottle, Cook Co A/P, Cool Spring, Staunton and Berrien Co A/P. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grayson, Smyth, Wythe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 15:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Grayson; Smyth; Wythe The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Smyth County in southwestern Virginia Wythe County in southwestern Virginia North central Grayson County in southwestern Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 340 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Crockett, or over Speedwell, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wytheville Max Meadows Speedwell Fort Chiswell Cripple Creek Crockett and Ivanhoe. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Champaign; Christian; Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Jasper; Lawrence; Macon; Moultrie; Piatt; Richland; Shelby; Vermilion AREAS OF FOG OVERNIGHT With light winds and abundant moisture near a weak front, areas of fog are expected overnight into early Friday morning. This is most likely near and north of I-70. Visibility may be below a half mile at times. If you have travel plans tonight or Friday morning, be sure to slow down as visibility may fluctuate over short distances.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina, Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Lorain; Medina; Summit The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cuyahoga County in northeastern Ohio Medina County in northeastern Ohio Northern Summit County in northeastern Ohio Lorain County in north central Ohio * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 724 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles north of Lorain to near North Ridgeville to near New London, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cleveland, Akron, Lorain, Elyria, Medina, Willowick, Vermilion, Parma, Lakewood, Cuyahoga Falls, Euclid, Cleveland Heights, Strongsville, Brunswick, Westlake, North Royalton, North Ridgeville, Kent, Solon and Avon Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 00:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jasper The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Jasper County in southwestern Missouri * Until 615 AM CDT Friday. * At 1214 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Carthage, Webb City, Oronogo, Carterville, Jasper, Alba, Purcell and Carytown. This includes the following low water crossings Dry Fork at Pine Road. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
JASPER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 21:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-06 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Los Angeles County Beaches; Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Malibu Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Malibu Coast, Los Angeles County Beaches and Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Very low visibility will create dangerous driving conditions. Roadways affected by dense fog include the Pacific Coast Highway and the 10, 105, 110, 405, 605, and 710 freeways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel may be affected at local airports. If flying via LAX International Airport or Long Beach Airport, please check with your airline for any delays or cancellations.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

