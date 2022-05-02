UF Forward Keyontae Johnson Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

The senior forward has not played since collapsing during a game in Dec. 2020.

Editor’s note : This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org .

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson will continue his collegiate career elsewhere after reportedly entering the transfer portal, according to Matt Zenitz of On 3 Sports .

Johnson, the preseason SEC player of the year entering the 2020–21 season, has not played since collapsing during a game against Florida State in Dec. 2020 . He has spent the last two seasons as a scout/assistant coach under former Gators coach Mike White, who departed Florida for Georgia after last season.

Though he has been unable to receive medical clearance since his collapse, Johnson made a ceremonial start on senior day in Florida’s season finale against Kentucky on March 5. For his career, the once touted prospect has averaged 11 points and 6.5 rebounds in 72 appearances.

In addition to the question marks surrounding his health, it remains unclear when Johnson will return to action as he is currently under investigation after being formally accused of felony sexual battery in March .

The investigation, as first reported by WUFT’s T.J. Legacy-Cole , stems from an incident that reportedly occurred on Feb. 26 during a party at an apartment complex near Florida’s campus. According to court documents, Johnson’s accuser had been drinking leading up to the party, and asked to use the restroom in his apartment, but did not remember walking to his home. Two witnesses reportedly described Johnson’s accuser as “heavily intoxicated” and “not making any sense” around the time of the incident.

The accuser told Gainesville Police she remembers laying down in Johnson’s apartment with him on top of her as Johnson asked her when she was most recently tested for STDs. About a half hour later, Johnson’s accuser reportedly became ill after walking to the parking lot, and was unable to stand on her own. She awoke early the next morning feeling as though she had intercourse, and contacted police on Feb. 28 after undergoing a sexual assault exam.

Gainesville Police have been investigating Johnson for over a month, and reportedly listened to a call between the 22-year-old and his accuser during which he acknowledged having unprotected sex with her after she was intoxicated. Johnson also said he had asked for her consent during the encounter, per WUFT.

The ongoing investigation into Johnson is currently in its initial stages. He has not yet been formally indicted, and a decision regarding whether or not he will be charged could take at least six months.

If convicted, Johnson could face a punishment of up to 30 years in prison.