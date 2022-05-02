ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘RHOA’ Premiere Recap: Marlo Hampton Confronts The Ladies After They Bash Her Event

By Chris Rogers
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Stephanie Eley/Bravo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is back and Season 14 kicked things off with a bang. Marlo Hampton finally has a peach and viewers got to see a glimpse of her life as she raises her nephews, Drew Sidora is navigating some new relationships issues with husband Ralph Pittman, Kenya Moore just got booted from Dancing With the Stars, and Sheree Whitfield gave us a sneak peek at her new life with Tyrone Gilliams, following his release from prison.

Just as they did with their self-funded cast photo, the ladies delivered in Episode 1, so let’s rehash everything that happened. To start, Sheree is back for a third stint on RHOA. The OG, who appeared as a full-time housewife on the show from Seasons 1-4 and 9-10, revealed that she and boyfriend Tyrone are still together. But now he’s out of prison, so the ladies wanted to know how much sex they’re having. However, it’s not as much as they expected, as Sheree said she’s “practicing abstinence” with her boyfriend. She said she wants to make sure he’s the same person as he was when he was in prison before she lets him have fun with her “WAP”.

Kenya, who started the episode with some DWTS practice rounds before getting booted from the dancing competition series, revealed that she and Marc Daly are still not divorced yet. She claims he’s holding the split up by not signing the papers, but there’s no hope of a reconciliation. She told the ladies that she’s “done done” with Marc. But we’ll believe it when we see it.

We didn’t get much of an update on Kandi Burruss except for the fact that she and husband Todd Tucker barely have sex. She candidly admitted that sleep has “taken over” their relationship, and they’re too tired to have sex anymore. And she’s not the only one dealing with some relationship drama — Drew Sidora also told the ladies that husband Ralph recently hired a sexy assistant and when Drew went snooping through his phone, she found some text messages from the assistant, in which asked Ralph if he wanted her to give him a massage. He didn’t think it was a big deal, but Kandi and newcomer — Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross — gave him a hard time about his response, in which he said to his assitant, “I’m a guy lol” — meaning, he’d happily take one if offered. Yikes.

Finally, Marlo kicked off her full-time status on the show by hosting a high-fashion gala to introduce her business, Le’Archive, to Atlanta’s elite. However, the ladies weren’t big fans of what Marlo was trying to sell. Marlo’s new business consists of her renting out personal outfits that she’s collected over the years. And while the women were impressed by the event space Marlo had rented for the big party, they thought she should have hired models to wear the clothes — instead of just putting the outfits on mannequins.

Furthermore, there wasn’t a sit-down dinner, so the minimal food options didn’t satisfy the ladies. Especially Kenya. And there were many other complaints, but of course, no one said this to Marlo’s face. They all just said it behind her back. But Sheree — being the bone collector that she is — took it upon herself to go share the information with Marlo so a fight could ensue. She’s already fulfilling her assignment in Episode 1 and we’re so here for it.

As expected, Marlo wasn’t happy to hear what the ladies were saying about her event. So she confronted them, and threw major shade. She dissed the “french roll” in Drew’s hair and then made fun of Drew for not being as rich as Kandi and Kenya. She also chastised Kandi and Kenya for not being more respectful, and before they could even try to hash things out, Marlo stormed off and Kenya let out a big laugh. Gosh, it feels great to have RHOA back in our lives.

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta air Sundays at 8pm on Bravo.

