ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Man’s Body Found on Railroad Tracks Near Downtown Rochester

By Andy Brownell
106.9 KROC
106.9 KROC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered near downtown Rochester....

kroc.com

Comments / 0

Related
106.9 KROC

Rochester Police Identify Man Struck, Killed By Train

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Police Department has identified the victim who was found deceased on railroad tracks near downtown Rochester Saturday evening. Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Civic Center Drive around 6:35 p.m. to a report of a body found on a bridge. Authorities...
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Police Receive Multiple Reports of Gunshots in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Police Department is investigating after receiving multiple reports of gunshots in southeast Rochester early Saturday morning. Police said that a person was driving south on 15th Ave near 8 1/2 St SE around 12:30 a.m. when he saw two vehicles behind him approaching rapidly. The individual then heard what he believed to be multiple gunshots and saw what he believed to be muzzle flashes.
106.9 KROC

Rochester Man Arrested After Being Found Inside Stolen Vehicle

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been arrested after he was found inside a vehicle that was reported stolen. A 27-year-old woman from Stewartville reportedly left her vehicle running and unlocked at the Kwik Trip on 3rd Ave and 12th street southeast while she went inside the store around 2:45 p.m. Saturday. When she came out, the vehicle was gone.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
106.9 KROC

School Bus vs Power Pole in Northwest Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A medical issue may have contributed to the crash in Rochester this afternoon involving a school bus. A statement issued by the Rochester Police Department says officers responded to the 2100 block of 19th Street Northwest just before 12:25 PM after receiving a report that a school bus had struck a power pole. No children were on the bus at the time.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Rochester
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
106.9 KROC

Man Charged With Murder in Central Minnesota

Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man has been charged with murder after he was arrested in connection to the death of a woman north of Brainerd. Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard reported that 53-year-old Michael Munger has been charged with 2nd-egree murder for the death of 43-year-old Lynnie Loucks. Munger was arraigned in Crow Wing County Court Friday.
BRAINERD, MN
106.9 KROC

Heads-up For Users Of Downtown Rochester Parking Ramps

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - It’s spring cleaning time for Rochester’s downtown city-owned parking ramps, which means they will be closed for a day or two. The ramps need to be closed for washing, painting and restriping. Contract customers will have access to other facilities during the...
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Albert Lea Police Searching For Shooting Suspect

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Albert Lea Police Department is asking for the public’s help in its search for a shooting suspect. Officers responded to a report of a man with a gun in the 1300 block of Louis Street Sunday. As officers arrived in the area they heard a gunshot and saw an individual running east from Louis Street. Authorities said that officers tried to follow the individual but they were unable to locate him.
ALBERT LEA, MN
106.9 KROC

Austin Man Arrested Following Fiery High-Speed Crash

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - An attempt by an Austin police officer to make a traffic stop early Sunday morning led to a fiery crash and the arrest of an Austin man. Austin Police Chief David McKichan says the chain of events began around 3:20 Sunday morning when the officer attempted to pull over a pickup truck for traffic violations and the driver sped away at more than 50 mph in a 30 mph zone and then accelerated above 70 mph. At that point, the officer called off the pursuit for safety reasons.
AUSTIN, MN
106.9 KROC

Officials ID Two Minnesota Men Killed in Boating Mishap

Scandia, MN (KROC-AM News) - The names of the two men who died in a deadly boating incident near the Twin Cities last Friday have been released. The Ramsey County Medical Examiners Office identified the victims as 55-year-old Rony Boyce of Hugo and 45-year-old Richard Gannon of Centerville. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the body of one of the victims was recovered from Big Marine Lake Friday evening and the other victim was found around 4 PM Saturday.
SCANDIA, MN
106.9 KROC

106.9 KROC

Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kroc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy