Man’s Body Found on Railroad Tracks Near Downtown Rochester

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Albert Lea Police Department is asking for the public’s help in its search for a shooting suspect. Officers responded to a report of a man with a gun in the 1300 block of Louis Street Sunday. As officers arrived in the area they heard a gunshot and saw an individual running east from Louis Street. Authorities said that officers tried to follow the individual but they were unable to locate him.

ALBERT LEA, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO