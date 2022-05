One of – if not the — most distinctive voice in comedy has died. Gilbert Gottfried passed away today. His official Twitter account confirmed the news in a statement, writing “in addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for us all, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.” Gottfried was just 67 years old.

