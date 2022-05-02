ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

LEADING OFF: Judge’s homers power Yanks’ 9-game win streak

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NjUHC_0fQ58la600
1 of 4

A look at what’s happening around the majors on Monday:

___

JUDGE VS. JAYS

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has hit five home runs in his last five games, part of a surge that’s helped New York win nine in a row.

Judge has connected in three straight games. The Yankees lead the majors with a 16-6 record going into a three-game series at Toronto.

George Springer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays split four games at Yankee Stadium from April 11-14 in a series that included three shutouts — two by New York pitching. Surprising, considering all the power packed into these lineups.

This series marks the final leg of an early test for Toronto — 16 consecutive games (the last 10 at home) against three 2021 AL playoff teams: Boston, Houston and New York.

OHTANI OK

Angels star Shohei Ohtani said he expects to be back in the lineup a day after making an early exit because of tightness in his right groin.

The two-way AL MVP was the Angels’ designated hitter when he was pulled for a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning of Sunday’s 6-5 win over the Chicago White Sox.

“I was taken out for safety reasons. I was perfectly OK with it,” Ohtani said through a translator.

Angels manager Joe Maddon said Ohtani might have tweaked his groin running to first in the seventh inning on a grounder back to pitcher Jose Ruiz that the White Sox turned into a double play.

Ohtani is batting .228 with four home runs, 12 RBIs and four stolen bases this season. As a pitcher, he’s 2-2 with a 4.19 ERA, striking out 30 in 19 1/3 innings.

CORREA’S STREAK

After a slow start since signing with the Twins, star shortstop Carlos Correa is finding his stroke.

Correa posted his fourth straight multi-hit game Sunday as Minnesota beat the Rays 9-3. The streak has raised his batting average from .167 to .256.

Correa, who got a $105.3 million, three-year contract from the Twins, tries to keep the string going when Minnesota begins a series at Baltimore.

MAKING THE CUT

Rosters for big league teams will be cut from 28 players down to 26 starting this week, forcing teams to make some tough choices.

The expanded rosters helped clubs deal with a shortened spring training after the MLB lockout. Teams can continue to carry 14 pitchers through May 30.

Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt was optioned back to Triple-A after getting the win Sunday at Kansas City. The 26-year-old righty has a 1.08 ERA in four games.

“It’s a real tough pill to swallow,” Schmidt said. “It’s a tough part of the game but it’s a business also.”

NL EAST WATCH

In their initial matchup of the season, the first-place New York Mets host Ronald Acuña Jr. and the World Series champion Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.

Chris Bassitt (3-1, 2.25 ERA) pitches for the Mets against Max Fried (2-2, 3.00) in the opener of a four-game series that includes a single-admission doubleheader Tuesday. Fried has won his last two starts, allowing one run and six hits with 12 strikeouts over 13 innings.

___

Comments / 0

Related
Q 105.7

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
Yardbarker

Video Shows Why Madison Bumgarner Was So Angry Before His Ejection

Arizona Diamondbacks‘ ace Madison Bumgarner‘s outing against the Miami Marlins was cut short when he was ejected for a confrontation with first base umpire Dan Bellino. Bumgarner was visibly frustrated with the home plate umpire over a pitch that was called a ball. However, it wasn’t until Bumgarner...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Staten Island Advance

Ex-Yankees, Mets star has warning for Aaron Judge amid stalled contract talks

Aaron Judge will get paid after the 2022 season. It’s just a matter of by whom and how much. The All-Star right fielder and New York Yankees failed to hammer out a long-term contract extension before Opening Day, meaning Judge will be a free agent after the season. Judge is looking for a long-term deal north of $200 million. And that new deal will begin with Judge’s age-31 season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Complex

Colorado Rockies Fan Filmed Punching Women in Brawl Outside Coors Field

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
DENVER, CO
Golf Digest

Mad Max Scherzer got ejected for going nuclear on umpire Jeremy Riggs’ strike zone … and he wasn’t even pitching

They say you can take the dog out of the fight, but you can’t take the fight out of the dog, and Max Scherzer is a dawg. Whether pitching with a blood bubble in his face, screaming profanity-laced pep talks at himself, or even obliterating manager Dave Roberts for trying to give him encouragement because, and we quote, “this is my job, I don’t need any support or congratulations,” Mad Max has made a Hall of Fame career out of being an absolute crazy person.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
George Springer
Person
Clarke Schmidt
Person
Shohei Ohtani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yanks#Mlb Lockout#Braves#Jays#Yankees#Blue Jays#Ohtani Ok#Al Mvp#Angels#The Chicago White Sox#The White Sox
The Spun

Veteran NFL Kicker Was Released On Wednesday

Since the Carolina Panthers signed over a dozen undrafted rookies this year, they needed to create some room on their roster. As a result, they have decided to waive veteran kicker Lirim Hajrullahu. The Panthers announced that they're waiving Hajrullahu on Wednesday. Hajrullahu, 32, was the Panthers' kicker for the...
NFL
Yardbarker

The Yankees may have found their long-term 2nd baseman

Going into the 2022 season, the New York Yankees were unsure who their starting second baseman would be. Of course, DJ LeMahieu makes the most sense given his large sample size of adequate defensive play, but field manager Aaron Boone committed to Gleyber Torres after Brian Cashman acquired Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the Minnesota Twins.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

MadBum addresses his side of viral ejection, umpire drama

During his time with the Giants, Madison Bumgarner established himself as one of the best big-game pitchers in modern MLB history. He also built a reputation for fiery confrontations on the field with either opponents or umpires. Bumgarner hasn't had many chances to display his combative side since he left...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Max Scherzer’s unusual ejection

Doubting that Max Scherzer is intense is like doubting that the sky is blue. But if anyone wasn’t sure, Scherzer showed off his intensity on Tuesday. With Scherzer’s New York Mets hosting the Atlanta Braves, Scherzer was ejected in the bottom of the sixth inning. Something might seem off there. After all, if the Mets are the home team, Scherzer isn’t pitching in the bottom of an inning. With the universal DH, he wasn’t hitting, either. So, what happened? Well, it gets funnier. Not only was Scherzer not active as a pitcher or hitter at the time of his ejection but he wasn’t playing in the game, at all.
MLB
KSDK

Juan Yepez makes Cardinals history in MLB debut

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis rookie Juan Yepez did something in Kansas City on Wednesday that had never been done in 141 seasons of Cardinals baseball. Yepez went 2 for 3 with two doubles in his Major League debut. Per the team, he's the first player in Cardinals history to hit two doubles in their first MLB game.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

881K+
Followers
430K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy