Julianna Pena is certain she clearly got the better of Amanda Nunes without any issues. “The Venezuelan Vixen” has no plans of slowing down despite winning the title. Julianna Pena closed out the year 2021 with a bang after securing an upset submission win over Amanda Nunes to dethrone the Brazilian at UFC 269. She is certain that she’s the rightful women’s bantamweight champion but also assures everyone that there’s more to come.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO