For anyone questioning Kayla Harrison’s desire to face the best competition possible, you have to look no further than the conclusion of her recent contract negotiations. After hitting free agency following her second consecutive PFL championship, the two-time Olympic gold medalist was eyeing a showdown with Cris Cyborg under the Bellator MMA banner. Once an official offer was made by the Paramount owned promotion, PFL matched that contract and Harrison ultimately re-signed with the only promotion she’s ever called home but it had nothing to do with her avoiding tougher opposition.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO