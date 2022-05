I'm a concert person. I've been going to shows since I was a kid. Seriously, I think I was 7 or 8 when I saw my first concert, which was the Spice Girls, at Jones Beach. So when one of my friends asked if I wanted to see Kenny Chesney at his Here and Now tour in Charlotte, North Carolina I couldn't pass it up. Then I heard the seats were in the infamous 'Sandbar' and it was a done deal.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO