Rochester, MN

Man’s Body Found on Railroad Tracks Near Downtown Rochester

By Andy Brownell
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered near downtown Rochester....

quickcountry.com

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Man Arrested After Being Found Inside Stolen Vehicle

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been arrested after he was found inside a vehicle that was reported stolen. A 27-year-old woman from Stewartville reportedly left her vehicle running and unlocked at the Kwik Trip on 3rd Ave and 12th street southeast while she went inside the store around 2:45 p.m. Saturday. When she came out, the vehicle was gone.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Man Shot While Sitting In His Vehicle

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man was shot late Monday while sitting in his pickup truck. Police Capt. Casey Moilanen says the 21-year-old was parked in the 400 block of 11th St SE around 11:00 pm when two males walked up and tried getting into the truck. Moilanen says when the victim refused to open the door, one of the males took out a gun and fired. The bullet went through the driver’s door and struck the victim in the leg. As he drove away several more shots were fired and two hit the vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

School Bus vs Power Pole in Northwest Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A medical issue may have contributed to the crash in Rochester this afternoon involving a school bus. A statement issued by the Rochester Police Department says officers responded to the 2100 block of 19th Street Northwest just before 12:25 PM after receiving a report that a school bus had struck a power pole. No children were on the bus at the time.
ROCHESTER, MN
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Quick Country 96.5

Police Receive Multiple Reports of Gunshots in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Police Department is investigating after receiving multiple reports of gunshots in southeast Rochester early Saturday morning. Police said that a person was driving south on 15th Ave near 8 1/2 St SE around 12:30 a.m. when he saw two vehicles behind him approaching rapidly. The individual then heard what he believed to be multiple gunshots and saw what he believed to be muzzle flashes.
ROCHESTER, MN
#Downtown Rochester
Quick Country 96.5

Albert Lea Police Searching For Shooting Suspect

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Albert Lea Police Department is asking for the public’s help in its search for a shooting suspect. Officers responded to a report of a man with a gun in the 1300 block of Louis Street Sunday. As officers arrived in the area they heard a gunshot and saw an individual running east from Louis Street. Authorities said that officers tried to follow the individual but they were unable to locate him.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Major Rochester Road Project Set to Begin on Monday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A major road project is scheduled to get underway Monday morning in Rochester. The City of Rochester says crews are expected to begin work on converting a section of 65th Street Northwest from a rural road into a city street with a 30 mph speed limit. The project involves the area running from 50th to 60th Avenue Northwest and will include features designed to increase safety and traffic flow, along with new pedestrian-bike paths linking existing trails to the new Dakota Middle School.
ROCHESTER, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Quick Country 96.5

Austin Man Arrested Following Fiery High-Speed Crash

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - An attempt by an Austin police officer to make a traffic stop early Sunday morning led to a fiery crash and the arrest of an Austin man. Austin Police Chief David McKichan says the chain of events began around 3:20 Sunday morning when the officer attempted to pull over a pickup truck for traffic violations and the driver sped away at more than 50 mph in a 30 mph zone and then accelerated above 70 mph. At that point, the officer called off the pursuit for safety reasons.
AUSTIN, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Officials ID Two Minnesota Men Killed in Boating Mishap

Scandia, MN (KROC-AM News) - The names of the two men who died in a deadly boating incident near the Twin Cities last Friday have been released. The Ramsey County Medical Examiners Office identified the victims as 55-year-old Rony Boyce of Hugo and 45-year-old Richard Gannon of Centerville. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the body of one of the victims was recovered from Big Marine Lake Friday evening and the other victim was found around 4 PM Saturday.
SCANDIA, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

