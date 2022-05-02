ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hansford County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hansford, Ochiltree, Roberts by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-01 20:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jones, Northern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Newport. Target Area: Jones; Northern Craven A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jones and west central Craven Counties through 815 PM EDT At 752 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Phillips Crossroads, or 15 miles southeast of Kinston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phillips Crossroads, Trenton, and rural Jones County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Montgomery THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL GILES...SOUTHWESTERN CRAIG AND NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 01:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. late tonight at 130 AM CDT. Target Area: Jasper The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Missouri Spring River at Carthage affecting Jasper County. For the Spring River Basin...including Baxter Springs, Waco, Carthage...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Spring River at Carthage. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, flood waters affect the railroad tracks along Civil War and High Streets. Flood waters rise to one to two feet in depth along High Street on the southeast side of Civil War Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 16.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:45 AM CDT Friday was 17.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight Friday night and continue falling to 5.2 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.6 feet on 04/26/2011. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JASPER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Fleming; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER FLEMING GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 23:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Montgomery; Wilson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Verdigris River at Independence affecting Wilson and Montgomery Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Verdigris River at Coffeyville affecting Montgomery County. For the Verdigris River...including Altoona, Independence, Coffeyville...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Verdigris River at Independence. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 32.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 34.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Verdigris River Independence 30.0 32.3 Thu 11 pm CD 21.4 13.5 12.4
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 23:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday by 1230 PM EDT. Target Area: Marquette The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Michigamme River near Republic affecting Marquette County. .Recent rainfall and upstream snowmelt has led to elevated water levels for the Michigamme River near Republic. However, river levels are beginning to fall slowly. For the Michigamme River...including Republic...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Elevated river levels caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Michigamme River near Republic. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.7 feet, Water begins to impact the yards of homes near Bengtson bridge on County Road LI in South Republic * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.3 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Action stage is 8.4 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for St. Charles by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 00:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: St. Charles A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL ST. CHARLES PARISH At 1211 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Montz, or near Laplace, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central St. Charles Parish. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana near mile marker 216. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for South Central Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 20:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: South Central Elko County WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING The winds have diminished this evening and therefore the wind advisory will be allowed to expire.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Assumption, Iberville, St. James, Western Ascension by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Assumption; Iberville; St. James; Western Ascension A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Ascension, southwestern St. James, southeastern Iberville and Assumption Parishes through 1130 PM CDT At 1046 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pierre Part, or near Belle River, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Donaldsonville, Napoleonville, Supreme, Paincourtville and Belle Rose. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Grainger, Knox, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 23:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Anderson; Grainger; Knox; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Anderson, northeastern Knox, southwestern Grainger and southern Union Counties through 145 AM EDT At 1253 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Clinton, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Knoxville, Clinton, Maynardville, Plainview, Halls, Blaine, Norris, Luttrell, Andersonville and Rose Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 23:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 03:06:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. OKC125-133-060815- /O.CON.KOUN.FL.W.0003.000000T0000Z-220506T0806Z/ /TCMO2.N.ER.220505T0305Z.220505T0530Z.220506T0206Z.NO/ 1133 PM CDT Thu May 5 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Little River near Tecumseh. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding to depths of 1 foot occurs over croplands... pastures... and rural roads along the river. The area affected is entirely rural... and downstream of Lake Thunderbird... from near Macomb in Pottawatomie County to near Bowlegs in western Seminole County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CDT Thursday was 14.8 feet. - Forecast...The Little River is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 4.5 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.6 feet on 03/15/1981. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Pottawatomie; Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Little River near Tecumseh affecting Seminole and Pottawatomie Counties.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chouteau, Fergus, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-05 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chouteau; Fergus; Judith Basin A gust front with strong winds ahead of showers and isolated weak thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Judith Basin, western Fergus and eastern Chouteau Counties through 1015 PM MDT At 916 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong winds along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Fort Benton to 8 miles southwest of Geraldine to Geyser. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lewistown, Fort Benton, Stanford, Geraldine, Denton, Winifred, Windham, Moccasin, Glengarry, Danvers, Loma, Coffee Creek, Suffolk, Square Butte, Judith Landing, Hilger, Christina, Iliad, Virgelle and Benchland. This includes the following highways Highway 200 between mile markers 29 and 58, and between mile markers 70 and 88. Highway 191 between mile markers 1 and 2, and between mile markers 1 and 17. Highway 87 between mile markers 44 and 56. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CHOUTEAU COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Cameron, Iberia, St. Mary, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: East Cameron; Iberia; St. Mary; Vermilion Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Iberia, east central Cameron, northwestern St. Mary and Vermilion Parishes through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1117 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Henry to 16 miles south of Rockefeller Wildlife Range. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Iberia, Abbeville, Jeanerette, Kaplan, Gueydan, Rockefeller Wildlife Range, Freshwater City, Cypremort Point, Forked Island, Pecan Island, Avery Island, Intracoastal City, Erath, Delcambre, Glencoe, Esther, Lydia, Wright, Jefferson Island and Sorrel. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CAMERON PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower St. Bernard, Southeast St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower St. Bernard; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany; Upper Jefferson; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern St. Bernard, Orleans, southeastern St. Tammany, northern Jefferson Parishes in southeastern Louisiana and southwestern Hancock Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1242 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a waterspout over Lake Pontchartrain near New Orleans, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Waterspouts, wind gusts up to 50 mph, and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous waters. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Slidell, East New Orleans, Metairie, Lake Catherine, Pearlington, Lacombe and Lakefront Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 229 and 232, and between mile markers 238 and 266. Interstate 510 between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 610 between mile markers 1 and 4. WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 15:58:00 Expires: 2022-05-07 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH 6AM SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6am Saturday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Although surf is expected to ease slightly this weekend, elevated trade-wind swell will continue to produce rough surf conditions along east reefs the next several days.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Central and Southeast Park County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet; Morgan County; North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County; Washington County FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK AND THE SOUTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS, PALMER DIVIDE AND ADJACENT PLAINS...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 214...216...240...241 244 THROUGH 247...AND 249 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 214, 216, 240, 241, 244, 245, 246, 247 and 249. * Timing...Saturday late morning into Saturday evening. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph. Strongest winds from Park and Jefferson Counties across the Palmer Divide area. * Relative Humidity...10 to 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly. Avoid outdoor activities that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.
BROOMFIELD, CO
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 21:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-06 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Los Angeles County Beaches; Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Malibu Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Malibu Coast, Los Angeles County Beaches and Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Very low visibility will create dangerous driving conditions. Roadways affected by dense fog include the Pacific Coast Highway and the 10, 105, 110, 405, 605, and 710 freeways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel may be affected at local airports. If flying via LAX International Airport or Long Beach Airport, please check with your airline for any delays or cancellations.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 08:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Garfield; Grant; Kay; Kingfisher; Lincoln; Logan; Major; Noble; Oklahoma; Payne FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following counties, in Oklahoma, Alfalfa, Atoka, Blaine, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens and Tillman. In northern Texas, Archer, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * WHEN...From 6 AM CDT this morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms will develop Wednesday morning over a broad swath of the watch area. Another round of rain and thunderstorms is expected later in the afternoon and will last much of Wednesday night before ending Thursday morning. Storm total amounts of 2 to 5 inches are expected. Given recent rainfall, these additional amounts may cause flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK

