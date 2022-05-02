Severe Weather Statement issued for Hansford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 01:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 16:29:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. late tonight at 200 AM CDT. Target Area: Jasper The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri...Kansas Spring River near Waco affecting Jasper County. Spring River above Baxter Springs affecting Cherokee County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Shoal Creek near Joplin affecting Newton and Jasper Counties. For the Spring River Basin...including Baxter Springs, Waco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Spring River near Waco. * WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 25.8 feet, the gage is damaged by flood waters. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 25.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:30 AM CDT Friday was 25.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 25.9 feet on 05/09/1961. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

JASPER COUNTY, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO