ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As summer nears, the Rock River Valley Pantry and 23 WIFR want to make sure students in the Rockford region get enough to eat during the school break. We’ve launched the annual Peanut Butter and Jelly Rally with the goal of collecting 20,000 jars of peanut butter and jelly by early June. Organizers say it will help children get the nourishment they need during the summer when meal assistance through the schools isn’t always available. As of April 30, we’ve collected about 700 jars of the food items.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO