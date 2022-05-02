ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: DVH, players break down series win over Ole Miss

By Courtney Mims
 4 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Brady Tygart emerged from the bullpen to throw three scoreless innings with five strikeouts, preserving No. 5 Arkansas’ series-clinching 4-3 win over Ole Miss (24-19, 7-14) on Sunday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Razorbacks, 34-10 overall and 14-7 in SEC play on the year, extended their SEC-leading consecutive home series winning streak to 12 on Sunday. Arkansas, which earned its first home series win against Ole Miss since 2015, has won back-to-back series over the Rebels for the first time since the 2010 and 2011 seasons.

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

