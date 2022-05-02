Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | May 1, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday night, a complex low-pressure system brought lines of heavy rain into our area, with even a severe thunderstorm spotted in some areas. This morning, a few leftover showers stuck around, but by the afternoon, the system that produced the rain should leave. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be cloudy. We might see a few isolated showers, but they end by the evening. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Overnight, skies will be mostly cloudy, but we stay dry. Winds will be light and coming from the north, and temperatures will be in the low-50s. Overall, expect a cloudy, calm day. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, with light winds. Temperatures will be in the upper-60s, just a few degrees below-average, as warm air flows in from the south. Overall, it will be a cloudy but okay afternoon. Then on Friday morning, a low-pressure system from the west brings rain showers and a few thunderstorms into our area. These showers and thunderstorm chances last into the afternoon and evening as well, so it will be a soggy afternoon. This system lasts into Saturday as well, so more rain showers take place throughout the morning and afternoon as well. So you may want an umbrella this weekend. Temperatures will also be mild on Saturday, with highs in the 60s, thanks to the rain. We then dry out on Sunday, as the system moves east. This allows temperatures to rise into the 70s. Temperatures will then rise into the mid-70s as we begin next week, with partly sunny skies. In short, today will be cloudy and seasonably cool, with a few isolated showers, tomorrow will be nice and dry, and the weekend will be rainy.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO