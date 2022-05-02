ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sophie Skelton Reveals How She Wants ‘Outlander’ to End For Jamie, Claire, Roger & Bree

By Jenzia Burgos
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago
Just in time for the end of Outlander season six, we’re sharing none other than Sophie Skelton’s Outlander finale predictions. During her video interview with StyleCaster, the actress opened up about how she hopes to see the Fraser family’s story end.

“If Jamie could go to the future,” Skelton says of her ideal Outlander ending. While she initially thought “for Bree and Roger to go to the future,” she concedes that this really wouldn’t be the most ideal situation as “it’s a shame to split up the family.” Clearly, Bree isn’t the only one thinking outside the box—and Outlander’s showrunners can take note!

Skelton continues on the subject, “Let’s get Jamie through the stones! We can all live happily. We’d have central heating, and nice food and happiness. And toilets. Pacifiers, diapers, baby safety things, you know? A car!” But there is one thing Skelton could live without from the future (err…present). “I love not having my phone. I’m really bad, I just leave it places and go out. People panic,” she says with a laugh. “The phone actually would be great to get rid of.”

During her March 2022 feature for StyleCaster’s Comeback Issue , Skelton also hinted about the future of Outlander . “I feel bad for fans,” she joked at the time, noting that she already knows how the Fraser’s story will continue to unfold in Outlander season seven. “They’re just now watching season six but we’re already ramping up for seven!”

While Outlander fans will soon have to endure another droughtlander, season six gave us plenty to reflect on. For Skelton’s character, the growth was a long time coming. “We’ve seen Brianna from age 16 to her late 20s now, and she’s changed so much. But she’s also who she is at her core—that hasn’t changed. We’ve just seen her in very traumatizing circumstances,” Skelton said during her feature. “This season, it’s really nice just to have her as a beacon to show that, whatever you go through, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. I think it’s really important to show that people can come so far.”

Be sure to check out Sophie Skelton’s Outlander video interview above, and read her full feature in StyleCaster’s Comeback Issue here .

Outlander Season 6 is available to stream on Starz . Find out how to watch Outlander for free here .

