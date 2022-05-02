RGC men’s league May 1 results

DOVER – The Dover High School girls tennis team improved to 8-0 on the season with a 9-0 win over Nashua South on Tuesday in a Division I contest. Taylor Wilson (No. 1, 8-0), Tory Vitko (No. 2, 8-1), Grace Hitchcock (No. 3, 8-3), Emilia Ross (No. 4, 8-0), Riya Ramdev (No. 5, 8-0) all won in singles action for Dover.
The Bangor Rams scored 2 unearned runs in the bottom of the 6th inning and beat the Skowhegan River Hawks 3-2 Thursday in Bangor. It was Skowhegan's 1st loss of the season. Lane Barron was in the circle for Bangor and picked up the win, pitching a 7 inning game. She struck out 6 and walked 3, allowing just 1 hit.
The Wethersfield Eagles traveled to Farmington, on May 2, and competed in every set, but ultimately fell to the River Hawks, 3-0. Farmington coach Juliette Givens has her 7-4 team poised to enter the postseason strong, but there are a few tweaks it can make. “We’re clicking. I still have people out there who are on the bench, but who are playing well and starting to know their roles,” she said. ...
Comments / 0