RGC men’s league May 1 results

The Wethersfield Eagles traveled to Farmington, on May 2, and competed in every set, but ultimately fell to the River Hawks, 3-0. Farmington coach Juliette Givens has her 7-4 team poised to enter the postseason strong, but there are a few tweaks it can make. “We’re clicking. I still have people out there who are on the bench, but who are playing well and starting to know their roles,” she said. ...

FARMINGTON, CT ・ 17 HOURS AGO