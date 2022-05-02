ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache County, AZ

Wind Advisory issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-01 18:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Coconino Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Grand...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 23:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday by 1230 PM EDT. Target Area: Marquette The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Michigamme River near Republic affecting Marquette County. .Recent rainfall and upstream snowmelt has led to elevated water levels for the Michigamme River near Republic. However, river levels are beginning to fall slowly. For the Michigamme River...including Republic...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Elevated river levels caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Michigamme River near Republic. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.7 feet, Water begins to impact the yards of homes near Bengtson bridge on County Road LI in South Republic * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.3 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Action stage is 8.4 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Humboldt County, Northern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Humboldt County; Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; Southwest Elko County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Elko County, Humboldt County, Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southwest Elko County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust is expected alongside these strong winds. Look for visibility to be greatly reduce at times, especially around the I-80 and US-50 corridors.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chouteau, Fergus, Hill, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-05 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chouteau; Fergus; Hill; Judith Basin A gust front with strong winds ahead of showers and isolated weak thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Judith Basin, western Fergus and eastern Chouteau Counties through 1015 PM MDT At 916 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong winds along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Fort Benton to 8 miles southwest of Geraldine to Geyser. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lewistown, Fort Benton, Stanford, Geraldine, Denton, Winifred, Windham, Moccasin, Glengarry, Danvers, Loma, Coffee Creek, Suffolk, Square Butte, Judith Landing, Hilger, Christina, Iliad, Virgelle and Benchland. This includes the following highways Highway 200 between mile markers 29 and 58, and between mile markers 70 and 88. Highway 191 between mile markers 1 and 2, and between mile markers 1 and 17. Highway 87 between mile markers 44 and 56. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CHOUTEAU COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jones, Northern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Newport. Target Area: Jones; Northern Craven A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jones and west central Craven Counties through 815 PM EDT At 752 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Phillips Crossroads, or 15 miles southeast of Kinston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phillips Crossroads, Trenton, and rural Jones County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Montgomery THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL GILES...SOUTHWESTERN CRAIG AND NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Cameron, Iberia, St. Mary, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: East Cameron; Iberia; St. Mary; Vermilion Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Iberia, east central Cameron, northwestern St. Mary and Vermilion Parishes through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1117 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Henry to 16 miles south of Rockefeller Wildlife Range. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Iberia, Abbeville, Jeanerette, Kaplan, Gueydan, Rockefeller Wildlife Range, Freshwater City, Cypremort Point, Forked Island, Pecan Island, Avery Island, Intracoastal City, Erath, Delcambre, Glencoe, Esther, Lydia, Wright, Jefferson Island and Sorrel. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CAMERON PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Central and Southeast Park County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet; Morgan County; North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County; Washington County FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK AND THE SOUTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS, PALMER DIVIDE AND ADJACENT PLAINS...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 214...216...240...241 244 THROUGH 247...AND 249 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 214, 216, 240, 241, 244, 245, 246, 247 and 249. * Timing...Saturday late morning into Saturday evening. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph. Strongest winds from Park and Jefferson Counties across the Palmer Divide area. * Relative Humidity...10 to 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly. Avoid outdoor activities that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.
BROOMFIELD, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Assumption, Iberville, St. James, Western Ascension by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Assumption; Iberville; St. James; Western Ascension A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Ascension, southwestern St. James, southeastern Iberville and Assumption Parishes through 1130 PM CDT At 1046 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pierre Part, or near Belle River, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Donaldsonville, Napoleonville, Supreme, Paincourtville and Belle Rose. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Grainger, Knox, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 23:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Anderson; Grainger; Knox; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Anderson, northeastern Knox, southwestern Grainger and southern Union Counties through 145 AM EDT At 1253 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Clinton, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Knoxville, Clinton, Maynardville, Plainview, Halls, Blaine, Norris, Luttrell, Andersonville and Rose Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grayson, Smyth, Wythe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 15:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Grayson; Smyth; Wythe The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Smyth County in southwestern Virginia Wythe County in southwestern Virginia North central Grayson County in southwestern Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 340 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Crockett, or over Speedwell, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wytheville Max Meadows Speedwell Fort Chiswell Cripple Creek Crockett and Ivanhoe. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jasper, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 23:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 1100 PM CDT. Target Area: Jasper; Newton The National Weather Service in Springfield MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri Shoal Creek near Joplin affecting Newton and Jasper Counties. For the Shoal Creek...including Joplin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Shoal Creek near Joplin. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.5 feet, flood stage beginning January 31, 2018. River Road near Shoal Creek Estates floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 12.5 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 11.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JASPER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 23:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 03:06:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. OKC125-133-060815- /O.CON.KOUN.FL.W.0003.000000T0000Z-220506T0806Z/ /TCMO2.N.ER.220505T0305Z.220505T0530Z.220506T0206Z.NO/ 1133 PM CDT Thu May 5 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Little River near Tecumseh. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding to depths of 1 foot occurs over croplands... pastures... and rural roads along the river. The area affected is entirely rural... and downstream of Lake Thunderbird... from near Macomb in Pottawatomie County to near Bowlegs in western Seminole County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CDT Thursday was 14.8 feet. - Forecast...The Little River is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 4.5 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.6 feet on 03/15/1981. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Pottawatomie; Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Little River near Tecumseh affecting Seminole and Pottawatomie Counties.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 23:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Montgomery The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Verdigris River at Independence affecting Wilson and Montgomery Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Verdigris River at Coffeyville affecting Montgomery County. For the Verdigris River...including Altoona, Independence, Coffeyville...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Verdigris River at Coffeyville. * WHEN...Until Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Both banks along the river lowlands will overflow. The road floods along the intersection of South Buckeye Street and Eldridge Street near the state line. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 19.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.1 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Verdigris River Coffeyville 18.0 19.4 Thu 7 pm CDT 18.0 5.4 4.3
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Okmulgee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 23:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Okmulgee The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma Deep Fork River near Beggs affecting Okmulgee County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Deep Fork River near Beggs. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, very severe flooding occurs. Local roads northwest of Okmulgee are closed. Suburban homes northwest of the city become flooded. 20th Street in Okmulgee is closed and nearby businesses may be flooded. This is an extremely dangerous and life threatening situation. This is higher than the flood from March 1990. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 29.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 33.0 feet early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
OKMULGEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Barton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 01:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Barton The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Barton County in southwestern Missouri * Until 715 AM CDT Friday. * At 113 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lamar, Golden City, Lamar Heights, Kenoma and Boston. This includes the following low water crossings Muddy Creek at Highway 126. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
BARTON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for St. Charles by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 00:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: St. Charles A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL ST. CHARLES PARISH At 1211 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Montz, or near Laplace, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central St. Charles Parish. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana near mile marker 216. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 15:58:00 Expires: 2022-05-07 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH 6AM SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6am Saturday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Although surf is expected to ease slightly this weekend, elevated trade-wind swell will continue to produce rough surf conditions along east reefs the next several days.
