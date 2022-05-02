Wind Advisory issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 23:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Montgomery The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Verdigris River at Independence affecting Wilson and Montgomery Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Verdigris River at Coffeyville affecting Montgomery County. For the Verdigris River...including Altoona, Independence, Coffeyville...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Verdigris River at Coffeyville. * WHEN...Until Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Both banks along the river lowlands will overflow. The road floods along the intersection of South Buckeye Street and Eldridge Street near the state line. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 19.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.1 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Verdigris River Coffeyville 18.0 19.4 Thu 7 pm CDT 18.0 5.4 4.3

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO