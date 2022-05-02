ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audubon, IA

Audubon adds Week 0 football game

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x1KDL_0fQ4zhhN00

(Audubon) The 2022 Audubon football season will get started a week earlier than originally scheduled.

The Wheelers have added Winfield-Mount Union in a neutral site game that will be played on Saturday, August 20th. The 8-Player contest is part of a doubleheader at Martensdale-St. Mary’s. Audubon will face Winfield-Mount Union at 2:00 p.m followed by WACO against SE Warren at 5:00.

Audubon went 10-2 last season and finished the year with a trip to the UNI-Dome. Winfield-Mount Union is coming off of a 4-3 campaign.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nebraska Landed Another Major Football Transfer Tuesday

Despite head coach Scott Frost getting hit with some punishment from the NCAA on Monday, he's still landing some great talent from the transfer portal. The Cornhuskers were able to poach former Texas Tech defensive lineman Devin Drew from the portal. He posted a video on his Twitter page that made it official.
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Regional Golf Assignments

(State) Regional Golf Assignments are out from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. Class 1A and 2A will have two rounds of qualifying. The first round of regional play will be on Friday, May 13th with the second round on Wednesday, May 18th. Class 3A and 4A have one round of regional play which will take place on Wednesday, May 18th. Click on the following links to see the assignments for each class.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Audubon, IA
Sports
City
Winfield, IA
Audubon, IA
Football
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Audubon, IA
Local
Iowa Football
Western Iowa Today

Golf Summary from Tuesday, May 3rd

Boyer Valley’s Maci Miller was medalist with a 44 and the Bulldogs also had the runner-up Mackenzie Dumbaugh with a 49 in Dunlap Tuesday for the Rolling Valley Conference girls meet. They led Boyer Valley to the team win with a 209 stroke stroke total. Coon Rapids-Bayard shot 235.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Currin and Lewis help Treynor repeat as WIC girls golf champs

(Atlantic) Treynor posted a team score of 400 to win the Western Iowa Conference Girls Golf Tournament played Wednesday at Nishna Hills Golf Course in Atlantic. The Cardinals were led by runner-up Brooklynn Currin with a round of 90. Madeline Lewis placed 6th with a 100. Other counting scores for the Cardinals came from Keely Smith and Andralynne Pittmann who each shot 105.
TREYNOR, IA
Western Iowa Today

ADM Wins Atlantic Trojan Golf Tournament

(Atlantic) ADM placed four players in the top twelve and captured the team title at the Atlantic Boy’s Golf Tournament at the Atlantic Golf and Country Club on Tuesday. The Tigers shot a 305. Easton Korell medaled for ADM with a 73, and teammate Grant Jansen finished runner-up medalist...
ATLANTIC, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Martensdale St#Se Warren#The Uni Dome
Western Iowa Today

Treynor boys put four golfers within top five to run away with Western Iowa Conference title

(Atlantic) Ethan Konz medaled for Treynor with a 70 and the Cardinals won the boy’s portion of the Western Iowa Conference Tourney on Wednesday. Konz finished seven stroked ahead of runner-up Max Nielsen, of IKM-Manning. Ryan McIntyre (78), Ryan Konz (80), and Alex Mass (81) were all in the top five for the team champs. Gabe Travis (82) and Aaron Ehmke (85) were both in the top 11.
TREYNOR, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WQAD

Rock Island's Amarion Nimmers heading to Iowa as preferred walk-on

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island basketball standout Amarion Nimmers is heading to Iowa as a preferred walk-on. Nimmers announced his decision on April 30 via social media. The 1st-Team All-State selection averaged 24 points per game for the Rocks and helped lead the team to the sectional title game this past season.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy