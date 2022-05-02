Audubon adds Week 0 football game

(Audubon) The 2022 Audubon football season will get started a week earlier than originally scheduled.

The Wheelers have added Winfield-Mount Union in a neutral site game that will be played on Saturday, August 20th. The 8-Player contest is part of a doubleheader at Martensdale-St. Mary’s. Audubon will face Winfield-Mount Union at 2:00 p.m followed by WACO against SE Warren at 5:00.

Audubon went 10-2 last season and finished the year with a trip to the UNI-Dome. Winfield-Mount Union is coming off of a 4-3 campaign.