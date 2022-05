FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas hits the road for three games this weekend against a talented Auburn squad. Arkansas (34-11, 14-7) is on top of the SEC West standings, but Auburn (31-14, 12-9) is one of the teams breathing down their neck. Auburn, Texas A&M and LSU are all just two games behind the Razorbacks in the SEC West with three weekend series remaining. The Hogs have already played LSU and Texas A&M so Auburn may have the best chance to move up. Dave Van Horn’s Razorbacks are just 4-5 in road games this season and now have to go to Auburn where the Tigers are 19-7, including 6-3 in SEC play, at home. Van Horn said he won’t spend a lot of time talking to his team about their road record.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 10 HOURS AGO