ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Man dies following Hartford shooting, police say

By Evan Sobol
Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man died after a shooting in Hartford Sunday night, police said....

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Mother of NYPD officer fatally shot in Queens, police say

OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) — A 51-year-old mother of an NYPD officer was pronounced dead at her Queens residence Wednesday afternoon after a shooting, police said. The report came in about 2:26 p.m. Police said they responded to the home on 109th Avenue and found Anna Torres shot multiple times. Torres was shot after a […]
QUEENS, NY
WTNH

Woman shot in Norwich, suspect apprehended with juvenile child

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police are investigating a shooting on East Main Street on Tuesday morning. Police said officers responded to the area around 7:30 a.m. Officers located a female with a gunshot wound to her left leg. The victim was brought to Backus Hospital where she is being treated for her injuries. According […]
NORWICH, CT
Daily Voice

Woman Arrested For Fatal 2021 Hit-Run Crash In North Branford, Police Say

A months-long investigation into a fatal hit-and-run in Connecticut led to the arrest of a 36-year-old woman who surrendered herself into custody, police announced. Middlesex County resident Amanda Mark, of Killingworth, turned herself in at the North Branford Police Department in New Haven County on Tuesday, May 3 on an outstanding warrant in connection with a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run on Oct. 16, 2021.
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Hartford Hospital#Javier Hernandez#Violent Crime#Wfsb
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Stamford Advocate

Feds found 11,000 bags of fentanyl in Waterbury man’s storage facility

A Waterbury man faces up to 50 years in prison after police found 11,000 bags of fentanyl, 99 grams of heroin and firearms in his storage unit, according to federal prosecutors. Lenwood Gatling, 38, pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Hartford to possession with intent to distribute 100 grams...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Hartford police identify victim of Park St. homicide

Hartford, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has died following a shooting on Park Street in Hartford on Sunday night. Police said a man, who has been identified as 34-year-old Javier Hernandez-Jiminian of Hartford, was shot on Park Street around 8 p.m. Officers responded to the scene and found the Hernandez-Jiminian. He was brought to a […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

One dies following two-car crash in Colchester

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say one person died, and another sustained injuries following a car crash on Route 16 in Colchester. Police reports say a Subaru crashed into a metal beam guide rail along the right shoulder of Route 16. Officials identified the driver of that car as Robert...
COLCHESTER, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy