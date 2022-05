COMPTON, Calif. (FOX26) — Two out of four suspects are now behind bars following a shooting and failed robbery attempt last month at a smoke shop in Compton. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says four suspects walked into the shop on April 3 and browsed around the store. They then pull out a gun and exchanged fire with the store employee, who is also the store’s security guard.

