If your mom loves Hawaiʻi, then she’ll adore these locally made gifts—which are much more unique than a bouquet of roses. Though we’re sure she’d love those, too. This vibrant Queen Bee Arrangement (above, $130) features a hand-painted queen protea, full-bloom butterfly ranunculus and raspberry rose—and the flowers look so real. Honolulu-based Elisha Hunter creates each flower by hand using high-quality Italian or German crêpe paper. This particular arrangement may be sold out, but Boho Blooms has others in its Mother’s Day Collection starting at $35. bohobloomshawaii.com.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO