COLUMBIA, S.C. — Zoos see animals from the beginning of their lives to the end. They also manage movement of species and acquiring new ones. "We are a member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) here in the United States, and by being a member of the AZA, it's nice because then we go through an accreditation process and we can work with other zoos and their breeding programs to bring animals in that have actually been raised in zoos," said Riverbanks' curator of mammals Greg Peccie.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO