NHL

Jets' Kyle Connor: Nets game-winner in finale

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Connor scored a goal in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Kraken. Connor was excellent at the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Doc Rivers' commitment to DeAndre Jordan cost 76ers in Game 1 vs. Heat, and could easily cost them the series

The gambling community earned a rare, collective victory on Monday when Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers announced that DeAndre Jordan was going to start Game 1 of their series against the Miami Heat. The Heat were favored by just three points in the first quarter of Game 1, but Jordan's presence insured a lopsided opening frame. Why? Because late-stage DeAndre Jordan has built up a remarkable track record of dragging his teams down.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Steelers sign Duke's Mataeo Durant to franchise's largest-ever UDFA contract for a running back

Mataeo Durant's patience was rewarded shortly after the 2022 NFL Draft came to a close. While he did not hear his name called during the draft, Durant was contacted after the draft by the Steelers, who signed him to the largest undrafted rookie free agent contract for a running back in franchise history. Durant received a $15,000 signing bonus after signing with the Steelers, according to the Pro Football Network.
PITTSBURGH, PA
State
Michigan State
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Shaky in Game 1 loss

Fleury surrendered four goals on 31 shots en route to a 4-0 defeat in Monday's Game 1 versus St. Louis. Fleury was generally excellent against the Blues' first shot, but he continually gave up juicy rebounds which was a major contributing factor to the game's lopsided final score. It wouldn't be surprising to see Cam Talbot get the nod for Wednesday's Game 2 against St. Louis.
NHL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Clubs game-winning homer

Smith went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run during Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Marlins. The 26-year-old delivered a solo homer during Tuesday's win over Miami, and he came through again Wednesday in the clutch with a two-run shot in the top of the ninth inning. Smith didn't homer through his first 18 games of the season, but he's 6-for-21 with three home runs and seven RBI across his past six contests.
PHOENIX, AZ
Person
Kyle Connor
CBS Sports

Falcons' Desmond Ridder says NFL messed up letting him fall to 74th pick: 'It shouldn't have taken this long'

In most drafts, being the second quarterback to come off the board isn't anything to turn your nose to. That said, in a draft like this year where only one quarterback was taken in the first two rounds, it does change the scope of things. While Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder did hear his name called on Day 2 when the Atlanta Falcons selected him with the No. 74 overall pick, the 22-year-old seems to have formed a chip on his shoulder after seeing the rest of the league pass on him for two rounds.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Game-time call

Leddy (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Wild, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Leddy was excellent in Game 1, as he was a major part of shutting down Minnesota's top line, so it'd be a major loss for St. Louis if he's unable to go Wednesday. Check back for confirmation on his status once the Blues take the ice for pregame warmups.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: Four-game starting run ends

Luplow is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Since returning from the injured list April 25, Luplow has made a strong push for a near-everyday role. He's appeared in eight of Arizona's nine games since being activated, starting five times while going 5-for-21 with two home runs, two walks, five RBI, four runs and a stolen base. Arizona likely envisioned the righty-hitting Luplow filling the short side of a platoon in the outfield, but the ongoing struggles of designated hitter Seth Beer and first baseman Christian Walker have allowed Luplow to push for more work against right-handed pitching.
PHOENIX, AZ
#Jets#Kraken
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting on Wednesday

Fleury will guard the home goal during Wednesday's Game 2 versus St. Louis, source reports. This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Fleury wasn't great in Monday's Game 1, surrendering four goals on 31 shots, and the Wild have a highly-capable No. 2 option in Cam Talbot, but the team will nonetheless turn to Flower in goal for a pivotal Game 2. If Fleury falters once again, don't be surprised to see Talbot get the nod for Friday's Game 3.
NHL
CBS Sports

Chris Ballard suggests Colts might've cut or traded Carson Wentz even if they made the playoffs in 2021

The Colts wasted no time washing their hands of the 2021 Carson Wentz trade, dealing the quarterback to the Commanders this offseason, just one year after acquiring the former Eagles standout in a swap of draft picks. All indications are that Wentz's abrupt fall out of favor in Indianapolis stemmed from the Colts' poor regular-season finish, when the team failed to clinch a playoff berth despite back-to-back chances to close the year. Even if Indy had made the postseason, however, general manager Chris Ballard believes Wentz may very well have been traded or released anyway.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

76ers' Danny Green: Begins stonemason career

Green bricked for three points (1-10 FG, 1-9 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 119-103 loss to the Heat. In addition to his struggles from beyond the arc, his only other attempt was a missed dunk. Green entered the second round on an 8-for-16 tear from deep, but he's connected on just 2-of-14 triples against Miami thus far. Volatile of late, Green is partially responsible for digging the deep hole for which Philadelphia has to climb out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Exits Thursday's game

Castellanos exited Thursday's game against the Mets after getting by a pitch near his wrist and forearm area, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Castellanos was examined by trainers after the hit-by-pitch, and it originally appeared as if he would stay in the game. His removal may have been precautionary as Philadelphia was up 7-1 at the time. Roman Quinn replaced Castellanos in right field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Texans' Scottie Phillips: Clears waivers

Phillips (ankle) was reverted to IR after clearing waivers Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Phillips suited up three times for the Texans last season, getting six carries for 13 yards and securing two of three targets for nine yards. His season was cut short due to an ankle injury in Week 9 against Miami that sent him to IR, and he never returned. The 24-year-old will be forced to miss the 2022 season, but he'll look to return strong in 2023 and earn an NFL roster spot.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Warriors' Draymond Green: Heads to locker room

Green went to the locker room during the first quarter of Tuesday's Game 2 against the Grizzlies, Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic reports. Green was elbowed in the face by Xavier Tillman. He didn't get up the court on the ensuing possession and was bleeding. He should be considered questionable to return.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

