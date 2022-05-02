ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jets' Eric Comrie: Wins season finale

Comrie stopped 27 of 30 shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Kraken....

CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Shaky in Game 1 loss

Fleury surrendered four goals on 31 shots en route to a 4-0 defeat in Monday's Game 1 versus St. Louis. Fleury was generally excellent against the Blues' first shot, but he continually gave up juicy rebounds which was a major contributing factor to the game's lopsided final score. It wouldn't be surprising to see Cam Talbot get the nod for Wednesday's Game 2 against St. Louis.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Being evaluated for injury

Wilson (undisclosed) is under evaluation for an injury he sustained in the first period of Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Panthers, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Wilson scored a power-play goal early on, but he was hurt on his third shift. The Capitals provided no other details on the physical winger's status. More information could surface prior to Game 2 on Thursday.
NHL
CBS Sports

2022 NFL schedule release: Vikings opponents, previews, full list of teams on regular-season schedule

The big waves of free agency are over. The draft is complete. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming NFL season. Few teams offer as much underrated potential as the Vikings, who just missed the playoffs in 2021 and now employ former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell atop the staff. With playmakers like Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson still in tow, it's possible Minnesota could make a return to the postseason sooner rather than later.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting on Wednesday

Fleury will guard the home goal during Wednesday's Game 2 versus St. Louis, source reports. This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Fleury wasn't great in Monday's Game 1, surrendering four goals on 31 shots, and the Wild have a highly-capable No. 2 option in Cam Talbot, but the team will nonetheless turn to Flower in goal for a pivotal Game 2. If Fleury falters once again, don't be surprised to see Talbot get the nod for Friday's Game 3.
NHL
Eric Comrie
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Clubs game-winning homer

Smith went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run during Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Marlins. The 26-year-old delivered a solo homer during Tuesday's win over Miami, and he came through again Wednesday in the clutch with a two-run shot in the top of the ninth inning. Smith didn't homer through his first 18 games of the season, but he's 6-for-21 with three home runs and seven RBI across his past six contests.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: Four-game starting run ends

Luplow is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Since returning from the injured list April 25, Luplow has made a strong push for a near-everyday role. He's appeared in eight of Arizona's nine games since being activated, starting five times while going 5-for-21 with two home runs, two walks, five RBI, four runs and a stolen base. Arizona likely envisioned the righty-hitting Luplow filling the short side of a platoon in the outfield, but the ongoing struggles of designated hitter Seth Beer and first baseman Christian Walker have allowed Luplow to push for more work against right-handed pitching.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' Nick Pratto: Lands on injured list

Pratto (undisclosed) was placed on the 7-day injured list by Triple-A Omaha on Thursday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. There was no specific reason reported for Pratto landing on the injured list, though he was hit in the head by a pitch Wednesday and immediately removed from the game. The timing of the incident is unfortunate, as Pratto was in the midst of a four-game hitting streak while going for 8-for-16 with a double and two home runs. Assuming the injury isn't long-term, Pratto should have the chance to make his big-league debut this season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Braves' Drew Waters: Hamstring issue returns

Waters is day-to-day due to a hamstring injury with Triple-A Gwinnett, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Waters felt tightness in his hamstring Wednesday and has been held out of consecutive games since. The injury is particularly worrisome because Waters began the season on the 7-day injured list with a similar issue. He has been limited to only four plate appearances to this point in 2022, though he has avoided another stint on the injured list to this point.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Chris Ballard suggests Colts might've cut or traded Carson Wentz even if they made the playoffs in 2021

The Colts wasted no time washing their hands of the 2021 Carson Wentz trade, dealing the quarterback to the Commanders this offseason, just one year after acquiring the former Eagles standout in a swap of draft picks. All indications are that Wentz's abrupt fall out of favor in Indianapolis stemmed from the Colts' poor regular-season finish, when the team failed to clinch a playoff berth despite back-to-back chances to close the year. Even if Indy had made the postseason, however, general manager Chris Ballard believes Wentz may very well have been traded or released anyway.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jacob Nottingham: Back in action

Nottingham (undisclosed) returned from the injured list Wednesday, going 0-for-4 with a strikeout versus Triple-A Nashville. Nottingham should return to a fairly regular role for Triple-A Norfolk going forward. Beau Taylor (undisclosed) went on the injured list in a corresponding move.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Exits Thursday's game

Castellanos exited Thursday's game against the Mets after getting by a pitch near his wrist and forearm area, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Castellanos was examined by trainers after the hit-by-pitch, and it originally appeared as if he would stay in the game. His removal may have been precautionary as Philadelphia was up 7-1 at the time. Roman Quinn replaced Castellanos in right field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Texans' Scottie Phillips: Clears waivers

Phillips (ankle) was reverted to IR after clearing waivers Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Phillips suited up three times for the Texans last season, getting six carries for 13 yards and securing two of three targets for nine yards. His season was cut short due to an ankle injury in Week 9 against Miami that sent him to IR, and he never returned. The 24-year-old will be forced to miss the 2022 season, but he'll look to return strong in 2023 and earn an NFL roster spot.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

76ers' Danny Green: Begins stonemason career

Green bricked for three points (1-10 FG, 1-9 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 119-103 loss to the Heat. In addition to his struggles from beyond the arc, his only other attempt was a missed dunk. Green entered the second round on an 8-for-16 tear from deep, but he's connected on just 2-of-14 triples against Miami thus far. Volatile of late, Green is partially responsible for digging the deep hole for which Philadelphia has to climb out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Ranking the top 10 instant impact rookies for the 2022 NFL season: Skyy Moore, Logan Hall head of the class

Now that draft picks are technically considered NFL rookies, it's time to decide which are ready to be "instant impact" players -- one of my favorite phrases to type this time of year on the NFL calendar. Because now every team is technically in "win-now" mode given how short patience has become in today's society. It's become increasingly difficult for franchises that look to be in "tank mode."
NFL

