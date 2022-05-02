Jets' Morgan Barron: Collects two points

Phillips (ankle) was reverted to IR after clearing waivers Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Phillips suited up three times for the Texans last season, getting six carries for 13 yards and securing two of three targets for nine yards. His season was cut short due to an ankle injury in Week 9 against Miami that sent him to IR, and he never returned. The 24-year-old will be forced to miss the 2022 season, but he'll look to return strong in 2023 and earn an NFL roster spot.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO