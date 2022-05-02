Jets' Morgan Barron: Collects two points

Liam McHugh is familiar with the rigors of hosting studio shows during the Stanley Cup playoffs, especially those nights when games go to the multiple overtimes on the West Coast. McHugh is in for some relief this season. With Turner Sports and ESPN picking up the playoffs after 16 years,...
Mataeo Durant's patience was rewarded shortly after the 2022 NFL Draft came to a close. While he did not hear his name called during the draft, Durant was contacted after the draft by the Steelers, who signed him to the largest undrafted rookie free agent contract for a running back in franchise history. Durant received a $15,000 signing bonus after signing with the Steelers, according to the Pro Football Network.
Fleury surrendered four goals on 31 shots en route to a 4-0 defeat in Monday's Game 1 versus St. Louis. Fleury was generally excellent against the Blues' first shot, but he continually gave up juicy rebounds which was a major contributing factor to the game's lopsided final score. It wouldn't be surprising to see Cam Talbot get the nod for Wednesday's Game 2 against St. Louis.
Smith went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run during Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Marlins. The 26-year-old delivered a solo homer during Tuesday's win over Miami, and he came through again Wednesday in the clutch with a two-run shot in the top of the ninth inning. Smith didn't homer through his first 18 games of the season, but he's 6-for-21 with three home runs and seven RBI across his past six contests.
Wilson (undisclosed) is under evaluation for an injury he sustained in the first period of Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Panthers, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Wilson scored a power-play goal early on, but he was hurt on his third shift. The Capitals provided no other details on the physical winger's status. More information could surface prior to Game 2 on Thursday.
Leddy (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Wild, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Leddy was excellent in Game 1, as he was a major part of shutting down Minnesota's top line, so it'd be a major loss for St. Louis if he's unable to go Wednesday. Check back for confirmation on his status once the Blues take the ice for pregame warmups.
Waters is day-to-day due to a hamstring injury with Triple-A Gwinnett, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Waters felt tightness in his hamstring Wednesday and has been held out of consecutive games since. The injury is particularly worrisome because Waters began the season on the 7-day injured list with a similar issue. He has been limited to only four plate appearances to this point in 2022, though he has avoided another stint on the injured list to this point.
Fleury will guard the home goal during Wednesday's Game 2 versus St. Louis, source reports. This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Fleury wasn't great in Monday's Game 1, surrendering four goals on 31 shots, and the Wild have a highly-capable No. 2 option in Cam Talbot, but the team will nonetheless turn to Flower in goal for a pivotal Game 2. If Fleury falters once again, don't be surprised to see Talbot get the nod for Friday's Game 3.
Kelenic is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays. Kelenic started the past four games and will take a seat after going 0-for-10 with two walks and three strikeouts during that stretch. Dylan Moore will start in right field against Tampa Bay lefty Shane McClanahan.
Green bricked for three points (1-10 FG, 1-9 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 119-103 loss to the Heat. In addition to his struggles from beyond the arc, his only other attempt was a missed dunk. Green entered the second round on an 8-for-16 tear from deep, but he's connected on just 2-of-14 triples against Miami thus far. Volatile of late, Green is partially responsible for digging the deep hole for which Philadelphia has to climb out.
Phillips (ankle) was reverted to IR after clearing waivers Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Phillips suited up three times for the Texans last season, getting six carries for 13 yards and securing two of three targets for nine yards. His season was cut short due to an ankle injury in Week 9 against Miami that sent him to IR, and he never returned. The 24-year-old will be forced to miss the 2022 season, but he'll look to return strong in 2023 and earn an NFL roster spot.
Matz was placed on the bereavement list Tuesday. Players may spend between three and seven days on the bereavement list. Matz started Monday against the Royals, so his next turn in the rotation lines up to come Saturday in San Francisco. He'll be eligible to return by then, but it's possible his next outing will be slightly delayed.
