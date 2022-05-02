Thousands of fans and participants gather for Eugene Marathon Sunday

Central Oregon is booming and as you learn more and more about it, it usually ends up on a place to visit. We are the getaway from life place. Or live somewhere that has a work life balance motto. The ability to be outdoors right out your front door and if you love beer, it's everywhere. There are limited places to stay and it is expensive. Camping is a great option as long as you practice Leave No Trace. Value the ability to stay in a beautiful area for free, while supporting the local economy.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's best known and largest city grew 5% between 2016 and 2021, slightly more than the state overall at 4.7%. However, Portland's population declined slightly at the end of that five-year span, falling by 0.9% in 2021 to 658,773, according to certified estimates as of July 1, prepared by Portland State University's Population Research Center.
Sheesh, talk about a MONSTER. According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, an elk in Union County, Oregon with antlers with a size of 406 6/8 has officially been recorded, giving it the second place record for a Rocky Mountain elk in Oregon. The elk’s skull and antlers were found by a cone collecting crew on private timberland in the Catherine Creek area this past summer, and was turned into the ODFW. Mark Penninger, a certified scorer for Northwest […]
After many years of thinking about it, I finally decided to make the trip to Fort Stevens State Park. I spent three full days camping in the very popular park located on the grounds of the former military installation in Hammond, Oregon. If you plan to make the trip, book well in advance - it fills up quickly.
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. — ODOT crews will be crack-sealing the pavement on Interstate 5 this week between mile posts 45 and 48, just south of Rogue River. This work is weather-dependent through Friday, from 6 a.m. through 4 p.m. "Expect single lane traffic and short delays," ODOT said. "Slow...
SEATTLE (AP) — A calf has been born into the K pod family of southern resident orcas, the first in 11 years. Deborah Giles, science and research director for the nonprofit Wild Orca, confirmed the birth this week, The Seattle Times reported. Giles said the baby was born to K20, a female also known as Spock.
EUGENE, Ore. — A settlement between the University of Oregon and a former Ducks football player has ended a month-long trial in Eugene. Doug Brenner and the university reached the settlement just as closing arguments were about to begin in the trial regarding Brenner's injuries sustained from workouts while practicing with the Ducks football team.
