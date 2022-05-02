Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered near downtown Rochester.

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Police Department has identified the victim who was found deceased on railroad tracks near downtown Rochester Saturday evening. Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Civic Center Drive around 6:35 p.m. to a report of a body found on a bridge. Authorities...
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man has been arrested after police said he was found in a stolen vehicle. Police said a Stewartville woman went into a Kwik Trip on 3rd Ave and 12th St SE Saturday around 2:45 p.m. Police said she left her vehicle running and unlocked while she went inside. When she came out, her vehicle was gone.
(ABC 6 NEWS) - The Rochester Police Department is investigating an adult male body found on train tracks near Silver Lake Dr. Northeast and Civic Center Dr. Northwest Saturday night. The lead officer on the scene described the incident as an "accident with the train." According to RPD, the call...
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police in Rochester said a deceased male was found Saturday night near some railroad tracks. It happened at 6:35 p.m. on the tracks east of Civic Center Dr. NE and We. Silver Lake Dr. The name of the person found dead has not been released.
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis.
The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car.
He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries.
He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park.
State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
Someone dropped a giant log at a prominent intersection in Minnesota Lake Friday afternoon, but police believe they’ve found their culprit. Minnesota Lake Police posed that question in a social media post with an image of the offending hunk of trunk. Police said the log was blocking Main St and Highway 22.
Harding, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Brainerd man was killed in a motorcycle crash in central Minnesota Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the 49-year-old Wade Lund was driving a motorcycle north on Highway 25 near 233rd street around 8:30 p.m. in Morrison County when the motorcycle ran off the road. He was ejected from the motorcycle.
A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 23-year-old hockey player was stabbed and killed over the weekend in Moscow. According to reports, the man will be kept in custody until at least June 24th, when he is expected to face trial. Newer details from Sport24.ru state Roman...
BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver.
It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota.
“And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania.
For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in.
“Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was shot dead while sitting inside a vehicle Wednesday evening in north Minneapolis, marking the city’s sixth homicide in the past eight days.
Officers were called to the 3300 block of Knox Avenue North just before 6 p.m., where they found a victim who was in his 20s. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
(credit: CBS)
Witnesses tell police this was a drive-by shooting. This is the city’s 28th homicide of the year, and police spokesperson Garrett Parten says the rate of killings is on pace with 2021, which was almost a record year.
“We need people to stand shoulder to shoulder and stand up in this community,” Parten said.
Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have made an arrest after a man was injured in a stabbing in the Drake Neighborhood early Thursday morning. Officers were called to a home in the 2900 block of Rutland Avenue shortly after 3:30 a.m. on a report of a domestic issue. They found an adult male who had […]
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, April 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A motorcycle club with members around the world is at the center of a large-scale investigation, and two of the locations where authorities were searching are in South Dakota.
HINCKLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in Pine County said two men were airlifted to hospitals Sunday afternoon after they shot each other.
Around 1:30 p.m., a caller reported hearing multiple gunshots at a residence on Cedar Creek Road near Hinckley to the sheriff’s office. Then, a resident called and reported they were shot.
Responding deputies found two men with gunshot wounds. A witness said they shot each other.
Both men have undergone surgery and are expected to survive, the sheriff’s office said.
What led to the shootings is under investigation.
UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0