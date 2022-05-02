ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luncheon held to answer questions following death of Lyoya

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
African immigrants and refugees came together during a luncheon on Sunday to ask questions and express their feelings over the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya. Lyoya’s family, along with Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom and Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, were also in attendance.

Many people from the African and refugee community expressed frustration over having to wait eight days for the release of the video showing Lyoya being shot by Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Shurr. “This was my first police involved shooting in Grand Rapids. It was a learning experience, and I did what I thought I could do as soon as possible,” said Winstrom. He also said that in the future, he will work on getting the information out as soon as possible.

According to Mayor Bliss and City Manager Mark Washington, more policies and procedures will be put in place, which includes training for and interacting with immigrant and refugee communities. The goal for the policies and procedures is to have long lasting solutions. Committees are also being formed to address other concerns within Grand Rapids.

Comments / 5

Rockwell
4d ago

How much longer are they going to drag this out? Is having luncheons every time a Criminal gets shot by police the new norm?

Reply
6
Will
3d ago

The answers are stop breaking the law , if your gangster enough to break the law be gangster enough to accept the consequences. Don’t resist arrest , don’t attempt to disarm a cop and use his weapon against him. They want permission to break the law , they want society to look the other way , based on the narrative of oppression. It’s a false narrative their own actions are producing the results . Accountability matters . And until EVERY black life matters and not just the ones lost at the hands of a white cop . They glorify killing each other as street creds and gangster code those life’s don’t matter to them and that’s sad .

Reply(1)
3
Had enough!
3d ago

should use one of those gold chains to buy a plate would have been the simple easiest thing but not surprised you didn't think of that.

Reply
3
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
