ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Free Fishing Day reels in Hoosiers across Southern Indiana

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21856B_0fQ4vtcL00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — To kick off “Visit Indiana Week”, Hoosiers were able to enjoy a full day of outdoor recreation Sunday. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) allowed residents to visit Indiana state parks, state recreation areas, reservoirs and state forests for free.

Along with that, Sunday marked the state’s first “Free Fishing Day” of the year. That’s usually good news for fishermen like Chris Pace, who comes out to fish several times a week and sometimes even twice in one day. But he says the conditions Sunday made him scale back a little.

Two local groups team up for community food share

“It is really windy — it’s not just a little windy. It’s almost too windy to fish. I say that and some guys would still fish anyway,” Pace says.

On free fishing days, Hoosiers do not need a fishing license to fish in the state’s public waters. All size and bag limits apply. The next free fishing days are June 4 and 5.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

Related
WEHT/WTVW

18 charged in meth trafficking bust in central and southern Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Eighteen individuals from central and southern Indiana have been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and money laundering charges. According to the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana, 15 of the defendants were taken into federal custody in Indianapolis, Columbus, Seymour, Terre Haute and Detriot, Michigan on Thursday. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Local priest put on leave amid misconduct allegations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Diocese of Evansville has received an allegation of sexual misconduct against Father Bernie Etienne. The misconduct is alleged to have occurred more than 20 years ago.  Civil authorities and the Diocesan Review Board have been notified. Father Bernie strongly denies the claim. He is accorded the presumption of innocence during […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Evansville, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Sports
Wave 3

Indiana State Police update on boy found dead inside suitcase in Southern Indiana

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell called statistics behind Louisville’s violent crime problem “stunning.”. Masks no longer required at Louisville airport, on TARC buses. Updated: 5 hours ago. Louisville’s transportation hubs lifted their mask restrictions in light of a federal judge’s decision to overturn the national mask mandate....
103GBF

These Indiana Woods Are Home to an Abandoned River Boat Captain’s Tomb

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Have you ever been walking through the woods, and wondering if you'd come upon something creepy? I don't know if it's because I watch too many true crime documentaries or what, but I always keep an extra eye out for things that may seem out of place when I'm hiking. Imagine walking through the woods and running into an abandoned tomb...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Indiana#Fishing License#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WLWT 5

Body of Kentucky diver who disappeared while working found in Ohio River

Oldham County authorities are investigating after the body of a diver was pulled from the Ohio River after he went missing while on the job. William Keith Elkins, 58, was identified in a statement released Tuesday by the Oldham County Coroner's Office. This is the first time authorities have commented on the investigation since it began Friday.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
103GBF

Is It Illegal To Flash Your Headlights At Another Vehicle In Kentucky?

Have you ever been driving down the road and oncoming traffic flashes their lights at you? Do you know if it's illegal to do it in Kentucky? Here's what we know. Angel here and I remember growing up and watching my momma flash her headlights at another driver when it was getting dark outside if she saw they did not have their lights on.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Pee bottles regularly thrown at Evansville business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Bottles full of pee have been thrown at a local business regularly, and now police are getting involved. The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says officers were dispatched to the Nail Studio on Green River Road Tuesday morning for a general complaint. Employees claim somebody has been throwing urine bottles at the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Mom Notified by School Nurse After Son Hides a Seed in an Unusual Place for Safe Keeping

Sometimes kids are too clever for their own good. They'll come up with an idea, but because they don't quite have the life experience of an adult, the plan they come up with to execute said idea leaves their parents and other adults in their lives scratching their heads and asking, "Why?" The results also give us a good chuckle as long as no one gets seriously hurt. That was the reaction of one Indiana mom who received an interesting and hilarious message from her son's school nurse.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Shots fired at local bar and grill

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police (EPD) were dispatched to Bud’s Rocking Country Bar and Grill about 2:30 a.m. during the morning of April 30 for a shots fired call. Police say they found multiple shell casings near the south exit of the parking lot. Investigators discovered a group of men were kicked out of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Another arrest made in jail contraband investigation

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) – As an ongoing joint investigation by Webster County Jailer Greg Sauls and Providence Police Department into illegal contraband being brought into the Webster County Jail continues, an additional arrest has been made, says police. PPD says on April 29, Officer Eric Elder obtained three arrest warrants for Crystal Moore Ferguson, 47, […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Feds: Indiana man sentenced for illegally harvesting paddlefish on Ohio River

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana man was sentenced in April in violation of the Lacey Act for illegally harvesting paddlefish on the Ohio River. The case stems back from 2015 and 2016. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Joseph R. Schigur, a licensed commercial fisherman, and his deckhand, harvested 96 American paddlefish from the Ohio waters of the Ohio River on three separate dates in December 2015 and February 2016. Officials said Schigur knew the waters were closed to commercial fishing.
ENGLISH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Tell City Police warns to call 911 if you see this man

PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen this man? Tell City Police say they are looking for Perry M. Scroggins after he ran from officers near Old Highway Road in Tell City. Police say Scroggins is a blue-eyed white man with short brown hair. He is approximately 5’10” tall and weighs about 150 lbs. Information provided […]
TELL CITY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy