Houghton, MI

Big US-41 Project In Houghton To Resume On Monday

By Jack Hall
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Michigan Department of Transportation and the City of Houghton are investing about $9.6 million to rebuild 1.1 miles of US-41 in Houghton. This year’s work will focus on the segment from Isle Royale Street to Pearl Street and...

