ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas Football recruiting report with Otis Kirk as he breaks down some big Hog commits

By Courtney Mims
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TzsCP_0fQ4vBDj00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – Otis Kirk has an update on two commits to Arkansas this week in 2022 defensive lineman Terry Hampton from Arkansas State and 2023 quarterback Malachi Singleton.

He also talks about which big quarterback Arkansas offered this week and one offensive lineman in the 2023 class who listed Arkansas in his top five.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 16 News

The Melting Pot that is the Arkansas men’s tennis team

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – The Arkansas men’s tennis team is the definitely the definition of a melting pot. They have players from five different countries: France, Serbia, Switzerland, Spain and the United States. The multiculturalism even extends to the coaching staff. “They have a great coach here and the assistant coach here is also from […]
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

Gibson Selected in Athletes Unlimited Draft

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – Senior Danielle Gibson was one of 13 college players chosen in the 2022 Athletes Unlimited Draft Wednesday.   Gibson, who was named a Top 10 Finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year earlier Wednesday, has played a colossal role in No. 5 Arkansas clinching back-to-back SEC regular season titles. The […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Football
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
FOX 16 News

Arkansas Men’s Golf to Play in NCAA Columbus Regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – The 14th-ranked Arkansas men’s golf program will be the third seed at the NCAA Columbus Regional, played May 16-18 at the Ohio State’s Golf Club – Scarlet Course. Host Ohio State is the sixth seed, and the 13-team field includes (listed by seed) Oklahoma State, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Clemson, East Tennessee State, […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Hog#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX 16 News

FBI gives warning about child sextortion schemes in multiple areas of Arkansas and Louisiana

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Recently, FBI Little Rock and FBI New Orleans have noticed an increase in sextortion schemes in South Arkansas and northern Louisiana, targeting children. The FBI received numerous reports of predators posing as children on social media to coerce minors into sending sexual explicit videos of themselves and then extorting money […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 16 News

Juneteenth Arkansas Festival seeks sponsorships, volunteers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Juneteenth Arkansas Festival Committee is bringing back its Juneteenth celebration to Little Rock. The event will include a carnival, 3 on 3 tournament, shopping, music, food and more. It’s happening Saturday, June 18 at Interstate Park, which is located at 3900 South Arch Street. The committee is currently seeking volunteers […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy