Public Health

China reports 7,822 new COVID cases on May 1, down from previous day

 4 days ago
BEIJING (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 7,822 new COVID-19 cases on May 1, including 865 symptomatic cases and 6,957 asymptomatic infections, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

That was down from 8,329 new cases a day earlier, of which 920 were symptomatic and 7,409 were asymptomatic.

There were 32 new deaths, all in the financial hub of Shanghai, taking the toll to 5,092.

Mainland China had 217,452 confirmed infections by May 1, authorities said.

