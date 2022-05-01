ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Call the Midwife Recap: Could Death Claim Two of Nonnatus' Own?

By Mekeisha Madden Toby
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jGpZm_0fQ4u0hc00

Click here to read the full article.

This Sunday’s Call the Midwife started out like any other installment of the PBS drama.

Sister Hilda led the morning meeting for the midwives and noticed that Nurse Nancy seemed preoccupied with news of 1967’s Abortion Act. While all of the staffers commended the law for eventually saving lives, Sister Hilda simply wanted Nurse Nancy to concentrate. She talked to Sister Julienne about it and the two came up with a plan to give Nurse Nancy more responsibilities.

Nurse Nancy was supposed to lead the morning meeting soon after, but she overslept. Sister Julienne then decided to take Nurse Nancy to an obstetrics conference in Chelmsford with her and Dr. Turner. Nurse Shelagh was supposed to go before Tim came home sick from school with mono and needed care.

At first, Nurse Nancy wasn’t excited about the conference because it was taking place on a Saturday, and that’s the day she normally spends with her daughter Colette. After talking to Sister Hilda and giving it some thought, however, Nurse Nancy came around and grew enthusiastic about furthering her professional knowledge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CbtJJ_0fQ4u0hc00 Sister Hilda also felt badly that the working mom had to choose between her career and motherhood, so she offered to cover Nurse Nancy’s Sunday shift so she could spend that day with Colette instead. Nurse Nancy, Dr. Turner and Sister Julienne went on to have a great time at the conference learning about the future of epidurals and suction devices, and happily talked shop on the train ride home.

Lionel Corbett, the husband of Sister Hilda’s pregnant symphysis pubis patient, Edina Corbett, was operating the train. Everything was going well until he suffered some sort of seizure and lost control. Lionel failed to stop at a red light and a second train collided into the side of his train soon after.

Nurse Nancy, who had gotten up to use the ladies’ room, got a bit bruised during the collision. Sister Julienne and Dr. Turner were much less lucky and thrown around violently by the crash. By the end of the episode, it was unclear how badly the two (and everyone in their railcar) were hurt and who among them had survived.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e65os_0fQ4u0hc00 The people of Poplar suffered injuries too because the train derailed on an overhead bridge. Cyril and Nurse Lucille had been holding a church service and one of their parishioners, Mrs. Wallace, was struck in the eye with a shard of glass. Others contended with minor cuts and bruises and most of them were ushered to Nonnatus House with the help of Fred, Lucille, Cyril and Matthew.

Sister Monica Joan grimaced and worried that the crow, who had visited her once more, was to blame for the disaster. Tim, meanwhile, would likely fret that his argument with his father, Dr. Turner, would be their final conversation. And Sister Frances was still at the hospital with Carole, the pregnant teen. Carole, who had a son already, prematurely gave birth to a baby girl. And that baby didn’t appear to be breathing.

What did you think of Call the Midwife Episode 7? Are you worried about Dr. Turner and Sister Julienne? Drop your thoughts in the comments.

More from TVLine
Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

The Resident Twist: Emily VanCamp to Return as Nic in Season 5 Finale

Click here to read the full article. The Resident fans haven’t seen the last of Nic Nevin, despite her tragic death last year. Emily VanCamp, who exited the Fox drama at the start of its current fifth season, will return to the series in its upcoming Season 5 finale, TVLine has learned. As co-showrunner Peter Elkoff tells us, VanCamp will appear in “four, maybe five” flashback scenes during the May 17 season ender, which will be used as a storytelling device to help Conrad move on from his relationship with Nic and pursue romance with another woman — either Jessica Lucas’...
TV SERIES
TVLine

That '70s Show Cast Set to Return for Netflix Sequel — First Look Photo

Click here to read the full article. The original gang is returning to The Circle. Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have closed deals to guest-star on Netflix’s That ’90s Show, reprising their respective roles as Eric Forman, Donna Pinciotti, Fez, Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso, TVLine has learned. In addition, Netflix on Saturday dropped a first-look photo from the That ’70s Show sequel, featuring returning series regulars Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty) and Kurtwood Smith (Red): The That ’70s Show revival picks up 15 years after the original series finale on Fox. The year is 1995, and...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Does Heartstopper Demand Renewal? Should Survivor Snuff Shot in Dark? Is Endgame's Russian Rough? More Qs!

Click here to read the full article. We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including Heartstopper, Barry, Sanditon and Superman & Lois! 1 | Does Heartstopper‘s Kit Connor give you young Rick Astley vibes, or is it just us? Are any of Nick’s classmates going to be surprised when he comes out to them in a potential Season 2, considering that he walked off the field in the middle of the rugby game holding hands with Charlie? Doesn’t the unfinished business between Tao and Elle demand...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colette
SheKnows

After an Emotional Day, Chad Duell’s General Hospital Family Reaches Out to Show Their Support

We can all use a hug sometimes. The Corinthos family has been through the ringer lately over on General Hospital. Secrets, lies, betrayals, sons turning on their fathers, relationships shattered — all of that takes a toll! It’s not just the characters, though, who feel these things, but also the actors who have to deliver emotionally heavy performances day in and day out.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Drops a Bombshell About His Future as Sonny: ‘I Hate to Say That, But… ’

The Emmy winner is as happy as can be on the show right now. Nevertheless…. During a live State of Mind on April 24, General Hospital leading man Maurice Benard fielded a question about his future that yielded an answer that’s sure to put a chill in the hearts of Sonny fans. First, he explained that his satisfaction with his work on the soap came and went in “waves,” adding, “I’m really happy right now.”
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nurse Midwife#Maternity#Call The Midwife#Veronica Mars#Nonnatus
SheKnows

‘Letter’ Have It: Why General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Is Urging Fans to Write to Vanessa Marcil

You and he want the same thing, he reckons. But there’s a very good reason why it may be so hard to get it. Sometimes all it takes is a little bit of encouragement. So Maurice Benard theorized on April 24 when he spoke with his followers about why longtime General Hospital leading lady Vanessa Marcil had yet to appear as a guest on his mental-health vlog State of Mind.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
PBS
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Admits Her Life Has Been ‘Tough’ Since The Show

Following her success on the game show Jeopardy!, Amy Schneider took to Twitter recently to admit her life has been “tough” lately. Fans were a bit surprised to hear that all is not well with Schneider, as after her big wins on the show, she quit her job and signed with CAA to start writing a book. On top of that, she’s also been traveling, gotten engaged, and even had the opportunity to tour the White House.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Chicago Fire’: Charlie Barnett Says Being Written Out Of NBC Series Was “Blessing In Disguise”

Click here to read the full article. Charlie Barnett reflected on being written out of NBC’s Chicago Fire at the end of Season 3, saying while he was “really sad at the time” it turned out to be a “blessing in disguise. “[The show] was a behemoth that I never really saw coming. I was thankful to be a part of it,” Barnett, who portrayed Peter Mills, told Digital Spy. “I really was sad to be let go. It broke me for quite a long time.” He continued, “Yeah. It was a blessing in disguise, and they all told me that. You...
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Your First Look at General Hospital’s ‘New Jason’

Is Sonny about to get himself a new right hand man? That’s a question that we’re hoping to have answered soon on General Hospital!. Soap Opera Digest reports in their current issue that Evan Hofer has been cast as Dex, a man who comes looking for a job with Sonny the week of May 2. According to spoilers for the week, that happens on Friday, May 6 — though it’s not clear whether he’s looking for a legitimate gig in the coffee business or something a bit more on the legally questionable side.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

41K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy