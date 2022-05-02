ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actor Henry Winkler delivers NEIT commencement address

By Jacqui Gomersall
 4 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A robot led the way at the New England Institute of Technology’s Commencement on Sunday, but it was actor Henry Winkler who was the real crowd-pleaser.

Hundreds of students and their families filled the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence as the actor best known as “The Fonz” delivered the commencement address.

Winkler first achieved fame with his iconic role in the popular television series “Happy Days” and went on to become an award-winning comedian, producer, director and best-selling author.

“I depend on every single one of you to do what you do as the best you can. I’m so proud of you and I don’t even know you,” Winkler told the graduating class of 2022.

