Cullowhee, NC

Track & Field Records Multiple Event Victories on Final Day of SoCon Championships

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Western Carolina track and field teams earned four individual and one relay win on Sunday as the Catamounts wrapped up the 2022 Southern Conference Championships. The WCU men's team finished as the runner-up for the second straight year with 149 points. The women's team...

Former UNC wing lands prediction for Creighton

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program thought their roster was pretty much set here in early May with the focus shifting to offseason workouts and then practices in the Fall. But Davis and the Tar Heels were a bit shocked when Kerwin Walton announced he was heading to the transfer portal on Sunday. Walton will leave UNC after two seasons and already a favorite to land him has emerged. The Creighton Bluejays have landed a crystal ball prediction on 247Sports to be the team Walton ends up with. National recruiting analyst Travis Branham logged that prediction on Monday, giving them their lone prediction. For Walton, finding playing time this season was tough. He was coming off a good freshman season in which he was UNC’s best perimeter shooter and while he played a lot early on, he eventually fell behind in the rotation as the season went on Finding a spot that he can come in and play right away is ideal and Creighton may offer him the best shot at that. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
OMAHA, NE
South Carolina women's basketball: Projecting the rotation

South Carolina Women’s Basketball: News • Recruiting • Schedule • Roster • Stats • SEC • Polls • Scholarships. South Carolina’s roster is likely set for next season. The Gamecocks lose six players from the national championship team but add two freshmen and a transfer. Here’s an early look at the likely rotation for next season.
COLUMBIA, SC
Locals to represent east in East-West senior all-star basketball games

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The East-West high school senior all-star basketball games are slated for July 11th at Greensboro Coliseum. Girls at 6:30 pm and the boys to follow. The North Carolina Coaches Association announced the rosters for the game this evening. A handful of local players will be representing...
GREENVILLE, NC

