UPDATE I-64 reopens after vehicle fire

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — May 2, 2022 3:22 a.m. UPDATE: Lanes are reopened on I-64 west bound.

May 1, 2022 9:46 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY: A section of I-64 Westbound is closed due to a vehicle fire.

According to West Virginia 511 and Greenbrier County Dispatch, I-64 Westbound is closed to traffic near mile marker 198, just East of the Sam Black Church Exit. They told 59News the call came in just after 9 p.m.

White Sulphur Springs Police Department, Alderson Fire Department, Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, Rupert Volunteer Fire Department and Smoot Volunteer Fire Department all responded.

One person was injured and taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Details are limited at this time. Stick with 59News on air and online as we bring you the latest information.

