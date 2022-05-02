ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

UPDATE I-64 reopens after vehicle fire

By Skylar Eagle
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UyvB2_0fQ4rdsn00

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — May 2, 2022 3:22 a.m. UPDATE: Lanes are reopened on I-64 west bound.

May 1, 2022 9:46 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY: A section of I-64 Westbound is closed due to a vehicle fire.

According to West Virginia 511 and Greenbrier County Dispatch, I-64 Westbound is closed to traffic near mile marker 198, just East of the Sam Black Church Exit. They told 59News the call came in just after 9 p.m.

White Sulphur Springs Police Department, Alderson Fire Department, Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, Rupert Volunteer Fire Department and Smoot Volunteer Fire Department all responded.

One person was injured and taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Details are limited at this time. Stick with 59News on air and online as we bring you the latest information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Two dead after three-car accident on U.S. 460

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Mercer County April 23, 2022. Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia state Police responded to a three-car accident on U.S. 460 near Harmon Branch and Princeton. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, three people were transported […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WV Man kills mother, torches car with her inside

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a body found in a burnt car Wednesday afternoon, and a man is now facing murder charges. The investigation began when West Virginia State Troopers responded around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, to the scene of a car that had been on fire in the Widen area […]
CLAY COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Vehicle crashes into building in Charleston

UPDATE(7:57 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26): A driver was cited earlier today after running a red light that led to structural damage to the Public Service Commission building. Tony Hazelett with Charleston PD says a two-vehicle crash happened near the Public Service Commission. The driver of the vehicle that ran the red light was cited […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenbrier County, WV
Sports
City
Clintonville, WV
County
Greenbrier County, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Smoot, WV
WSAZ

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident into river

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people are dead after a car crashed into a river. One of the dead is a volunteer firefighter, who was trying to rescue a mother and child who were in the crash. New information has been released by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s...
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicle Fire#I 64#The Sam Black Church Exit#Alderson Fire Department
WVNS

Three people dead after multiple overdoses in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Three people are dead following multiple overdoses in Fayette County, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The incidents are now under investigation by the Prosecuting Attorney, but overdose cases are difficult to investigate. Now, officials said more can be done to prevent overdoses from happening and it starts with community outreach. “They […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Man in West Virginia cited for catching too many fish

The West Virginia Natural Resources Police received a complaint from Putnam county 911 that there was a man that had caught over his limit of bass. On April 17 around 10:30 am officers responded to Winfield Locks on the Kanawha River and say the man was taking bass to his truck and continued to fish. […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Name released in fatal Huntington crash

To read our original article, click here. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The name of the man killed after a crash on April 11 in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue in Huntington has been released. Jimmey Watts, 76 of Huntington, died at around 4:25 p.m. on Monday. Watts’ family tells 13 News he will be […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Man died in fatal motorcycle crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol,  20-year-old Jesse Fulton died at the scene of a motorcycle accident at 10:45 p.m. Saturday on Township Route 247 east of State Route 152 in Knox Township. Officials say Fulton was westbound on a Honda motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WVNS

WV firefighter dies trying to rescue residents

UPDATE- The Braxton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single vehicle accident that occurred just south of Sutton, WV near the Herold bridge when the vehicle went into the Elk River. Both occupants drowned in the accident. A volunteer fireman also drowned attempting to rescue the victims. A deputy and state trooper were able to […]
SUTTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Search underway for missing Kanawha County man

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person. Joshua Redington, 35, of St. Albans, was last seen in the Clinton Avenue area of St. Albans on Monday, April 25, authorities say. Redington has blue eyes and currently has shoulder-length brown hair. He stands […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
953K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy