TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two demolitions in the Topeka area are almost finished after weeks of construction. A vacant lot is all that remains of a North Topeka building. The building at 911 North Kansas Avenue was the center of a long back and forth between co-owner Dave Jackson and the City of Topeka after the city deemed the building unsafe.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO