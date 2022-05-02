ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, MN

Montgomery hosts annual May Day festival

By Aaron Stuve
KEYC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Heritage came alive as Montgomery celebrated May Day. Each year a traditional Czech May Day celebration is held in Montgomery, and this year was no different. The event involves the raising of the traditional “May Pole.”. “Well the May Pole was kind of a rite...

www.keyc.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

New brewery coming to downtown Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - U4ic Brewing, Incorporated is setting up shop at 410 South Front Street, between Rounders and Underground where the old Kato Tacos used to be. They will be offering lagers and some IPA among their other crafts. Along with their beers, they will be offering Brewers Skewers...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Fall Music Event Coming to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new fall music event is coming to Mankato on September 17th. Bend of the River will feature CMA New Artist of the year, Jimmie Allen, along with Priscilla Block, Jason Nix and a local favorite, IV Play. The one day festival will include a cornhole...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A hotspot for area families announces it is closing due to a redevelopment deal. Bounce Town, located in front of the River Hills Mall in Mankato, will close its current location June 1. In a post on its Facebook page, the owners say they have...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Registration opens for annual Bookin’ on Belgrade

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Annual Bookin’ on Belgrade is coming to North Mankato on May 21. The eighth annual 5K Family Run and Walk is a friendly opportunity to get up and get moving in lower North Mankato. Registration is open until the day of the event,...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montgomery, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Mankato, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Society
Montgomery, MN
Government
KEYC

‘Kato Bells’ to ring each month

This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is Janelle Oberle, a kindergarten teacher at St. Clair Public Schools. Registration opens for annual Bookin’ on Belgrade. The eighth annual 5K Family Run and Walk is a friendly opportunity to get up and get moving in lower North Mankato. ECHO Food...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
Hot 104.7

FREE Hams For Folks In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#May Day#Czech#The Rustic Farmer#Census
106.9 KROC

Rochester Shocked By News of Popular Restaurant Closing

I am absolutely shocked at the latest news from a popular restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. A place that has been serving customers amazing food for 4 years is closing on Saturday, April 30th. Cameo Restaurant is Closing in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. Extremely sad news was shared on Wednesday, April...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Authorities: Missing Mankato Woman Spotted In Eagle Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A missing 30-year-old Mankato woman has been spotted in Eagle Lake, according to Mankato officials. In an update Tuesday, Mankato Public Safety officials said missing person Nyawuor James Chuol was captured in surveillance video from a Casey’s gas station along Highway 14, which is within 10 miles east of Mankato. Investigators say the woman took a cab or rideshare to the store. (credit: Mankato Public Safety) The images were taken at 8:45 p.m. on April 25, which is nearly two hours after Chuol’s family reported last seeing her. Chuol is described as 5-foot-9 and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black leggings and brown boots. (credit: Mankato Public Safety) Investigators say Chuol has had no contact with family, and her phone appears to be turned off. No foul play is suspected in this case. Ground searches for her continued Tuesday, including the use of a drone and a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter. Anyone with information is asked to call Mankato Public Safety at 507-387-8744.
MANKATO, MN
Channel 3000

48 Hours in Red Wing, Minnesota

Bald eagles carved a blue sky overhead as we unloaded our bags from the car in the St. James Hotel parking lot in Red Wing, Minnesota. Nestled tight against the river since 1875, the historic boutique hotel has traditionally greeted riverboats and train passengers at the adjacent depot. It already felt like the best place in town to spot eagles — too many to count, I told my husband. “It’s been that way most of the drive up,” he pointed out, and he was right — part of what makes Red Wing an ideal road trip is the drive itself.
RED WING, MN
WJON

Giant Sartell Neighborhood Garage Sale Happening This Week

An annual neighborhood garage sale in Sartell looks poised to be among the biggest sales of the spring with over 25 houses planning on peddling wares this week. The Avalon Village neighborhood in Sartell will host garage sales beginning Wednesday and going on throughout the weekend. Avalon Village is located...
SARTELL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
AM 1390 KRFO

There’s Only One City In America That’s Windier Than Rochester, Minnesota

"You know, It would be a pretty nice day, if it wasn't for the wind" ~Everyone that has ever lived in Rochester, Minnesota. Cold winter days in Rochester, Minnesota are much more bearable, Spring actually feels like spring, and the outdoors are much more enjoyable when we get a break from the howling winds. Unfortunately, conditions are rarely calm here. Rochester was again named one of the windiest cities in America.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Largest Indoor Waterpark in America Opening in Minnesota Soon?

Construction on the largest indoor waterpark in America could start this summer in Minnesota and be ready for a 2024 opening. The proposed 320,000 square-foot waterpark, called Mystery Cove, would be built next to the Mall of America by the Triple Five Group, owners of the mall, and would include water slides, beaches, food hall, and there are plans for an attached hotel. Construction could start this summer and the waterpark could be open by 2024.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

New Delivery Service Brings Minnesota Farm Foods To Your Doorstep

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Since 2020, Americans have embraced delivery services like never before. As more people want their meals and groceries brought to their doorstep, local farmers are adapting and embracing the change, including Bruce and LeeAnn Waugh down in southeastern Minnesota. The Waughs founded Cannon Valley Ranch in 1984 in Goodhue, in the Cannon River Valley. On their ranch, they’re raising roughly 170 angus cows and calves, as well as 40 red haired Wagyu cattle. They sell dozens of premium beef products from ground beef, summer sausage and steaks. “We’re about halfway between Twin Cities and Rochester here, so we...
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

The Hubbell House Announces Reopening Date

MANTORVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – The historic Hubbell House restaurant in Mantorville has announced it will be reopening on May 10. The Hubbell House was founded in 1854, and the current structure was built in 1856. It has a rich history. Its had visits from former president Ulysses S. Grant and other leaders, a dinner for the Minnesota Vikings players, to regular nights out with family and friends.
MANTORVILLE, MN
KEYC

KEYC Wednesday Evening Weather Update

Mankato East's ace getting the job done in the circle and batter's box. Mankato man arrested, charged with drug possession. A Mankato man was arrested and charged with drug possession and sales. St. Clair’s Oberle receives Golden Apple Award. Updated: 3 hours ago. This week’s Golden Apple Award winner...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

DNR conducts muskie study at French Lake

RICE COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota DNR did its spring Mukie assessment of French Lake this week. The assessment happens twice every five years, with this year being the first in a two-year survey. The DNR partnered with a local fishery to net muskie from the lake, tag untagged...
RICE COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy