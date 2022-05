LCM (50m) The 2022 Summer Deaflympics kicked off yesterday in Caxias du Sol, Brazil. This year’s edition notable has excluded Russia, who dominated the medal table at the most recent edition in 2017. If you’re unfamiliar with the event, the Deaflympics, sometimes referred to as the Deaflympiad, is an Olympics-style multi-sport event for deaf athletes sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Russia dominated the meet to such a degree last time around that 13 Deaf World Records set by Russian swimmers at the 2017 Deaflympics still stand to this day.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 2 DAYS AGO